Five things to do around Greater Boston, July 19-25

Demolition derby? Check. Cotton candy? Check. Livestock? Yep. Time for the Barnstable County Fair in East Falmouth, an annual tradition dating back to 1844. Country singer Emily Ann Roberts kicks off the main stage performances. Proceeds from the event, which runs through Sunday, help fund scholarships for agriculture and conservation students. $15 for adults, $5 for ages 6-11, free for ages 5 and younger. capecodfairgrounds.com

2. Opening Wednesday

The Bard Is Back

Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common becomes the stage for The Tempest, performed by The Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, celebrating its 25th anniversary of Free Shakespeare on the Common. The tragic comedy, Shakespeare’s last, will be performed nightly (except Mondays) through August 8. Bring a chair or blanket, or rent one in advance. Free. Check show times and register at commshakes.org.

3. Thursday

Sounds of Tito Puente

Put on your dancing shoes and live stream the Tito Puente Latin Music Series on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram. Singer and guitarist Abraham Dorta brings songs by the King of Latin Music into your living room in part one of this two-part virtual concert series (it continues July 29). Hosted by nonprofit Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción. Free. 7 p.m. youtube.com/user/IBAboston

4. Starting Friday

72 Acres of Light

The Boston Lights returns to Franklin Park Zoo, shining more than 60 lantern displays to cast a light on the importance of biodiversity and conservation. See animal and ocean scenes and traditional Asian lanterns, and walk through a T. rex tunnel. $19.95 for members, $21.95 for non-members; free for kids under 2. 6 p.m. Through October 11. Find registration, required, at zoonewengland.org.

5. Friday-Sunday

A Tradition Returns

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Olde Ipswich Days fair, back after a one-year hiatus. North Shore and Cape Ann artisans will exhibit their wares all weekend on the South Village Green, starting at 10 a.m. each day. There will be food and live music, and Nancy Woodworth, who’s attended the fair every year since it started, will be selling her hand-sewn quilts. facebook.com/OldeIpswichDays

