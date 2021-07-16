Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

In 1999 my wife was in a shop when a man came in holding a dirty, small, black and white kitten. (Perspective, June 13, which included a photo of writer Stacey Myers’s cat, PT). My wife just couldn’t pass up the poor thing. She took the tiny, flea-bitten thing to our vet, and the assistant asked, “What’s his name?” My wife’s response was, “We’ve just been calling him ‘poor thing’ — how about calling him PT?” And that became his name. Couldn’t tell you how many times the question, “What does PT stand for?” was asked. The answers went on and on. I worked for Polaroid for about 30 years and, naturally, had a computer set up at home. PT thought that it was great sport to walk across the keyboard. PT also stood for Program Terminator.

Bud Krueger

Marietta, Georgia

[For the cat,] I suggest a couple of strategically placed cardboard boxes. That will, at the very least, reduce keyboard sitting time, because the boxes MUST be sat in part of the time. It works on any size cat, as is amusingly demonstrated on some online videos from a wildlife rescue group.

LR27

posted on bostonglobe.com

My kid has deemed me the emotional support animal for my 18-pound Maine Coon mix. He cries when I go out to water the flowers. Lucky for him, I’ve been deemed a permanent WFH. Lucky for me, I have him and his slightly less needy brother to keep me company when the kid finally gets to go back to campus in the fall.

MAP

posted on bostonglobe.com

Love and Loss

In the last few months, many of my friends and family members have lost beloved members of their family, or beloved pets. Marianne Leone’s “A Gentle Touch” (Connections, June 20) resonated with me and reminded me we are not alone. The loss of someone who has been so important and loved so much is difficult. Yet, if we open our hearts again, there is room for new love.

Elvira Gentile

Hudson

I have always enjoyed reading the “Connections.” I just finished reading about Leone’s devastating loss 15 years ago of her beloved son, Jesse. As a parent, I can’t imagine the pain they endured, and having to relive that memory year after year. I am a resident of the town they reside in. I feel “connected” to them as a stranger who witnessed their love for him.

Cindy Mace

Kingston

A beautiful read that makes me think of my family’s rescue dog [from] over 35 years ago. He brought us joy for 12 years and his picture is prominent in the bookcase. Through good times and bad, “The Dom” was always there for us. Leone’s words come from the heart.

Susan Mary Pope

Scituate

I am a sucker for rescue dog stories. This one was beautifully written. I had tears in my eyes as I read. I’m so happy for Titi, she deserves the best life ever, and so do Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone.

Jim Daddona

Overland Park, Kansas

Leone’s story was so poignantly moving that I was crying at 10 a.m. on Sunday. At the same time, it was full of redemption. Titi has found the home she deserves with caring and loving, compassionate people.

Suzanne Kelly

Ashland

