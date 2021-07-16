For sale: Boston homes that are 100-plus years old

CONDO FEE $225 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This gut-renovated unit is on the second floor of an 1899 four-family that’s newly converted to condominiums. Enter into a spacious, wide-open living and dining room with hardwood floors and a recessed Bluetooth speaker system. There’s a small office off the living room, plus a bath with patterned tiles. The primary bedroom in front features a walk-in closet and a bright, stylish bath with large step-in shower. Off the dining area, the kitchen includes quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, floating wood shelves, and a stacked washer and dryer. A second, good-sized bedroom gets lots of light at the back of the unit. Condo includes basement storage and deeded parking. CONS There’s no outdoor space.

Dot Collection, Access Real Estate, 781-556-1703, dotcollectionma.com

The exterior of 71 Ruthven Street, Roxbury.

$619,900

57 FREELAND STREET / MATTAPAN

The dining area and living space in 57 Freeland Street, Mattapan.

SQUARE FEET 1,545

LOT SIZE 0.11 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5

LAST SOLD FOR $450,000 in 2017

PROS Sitting on a dead-end street, this 1914 Colonial is located about a half-mile from the Mattapan Trolley and the Neponset River Trail. Enter through an enclosed porch into a tiled mudroom entryway. At right, a living room with a decorative brick fireplace flows into the dining room, and both rooms feature hardwood floors. The tiled kitchen, updated in 2017 (as was the roof), features granite counters, stainless appliances, and white Shaker-style cabinets. Past a powder room, there’s a playroom in back with access to the deck and sloped backyard. Upstairs, three bedrooms with hardwood floors share a newer bath. The waterproofed, walk-out basement includes a laundry area and new heating equipment. CONS No garage; sale subject to seller finding housing.

The exterior of 57 Freeland Street, Mattapan.

Marcus Ervin, Longwood Residential, 617-319-6819, sellorbuywithmarcus.com

