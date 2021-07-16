For sale: Boston homes that are 100-plus years old

$549,999
71 RUTHVEN STREET #2 / ROXBURY
SQUARE FEET 1,350
CONDO FEE $225 a month
BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2
LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market
PROS This gut-renovated unit is on the second floor of an 1899 four-family that’s newly converted to condominiums. Enter into a spacious, wide-open living and dining room with hardwood floors and a recessed Bluetooth speaker system. There’s a small office off the living room, plus a bath with patterned tiles. The primary bedroom in front features a walk-in closet and a bright, stylish bath with large step-in shower. Off the dining area, the kitchen includes quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, floating wood shelves, and a stacked washer and dryer. A second, good-sized bedroom gets lots of light at the back of the unit. Condo includes basement storage and deeded parking. CONS There’s no outdoor space.
Dot Collection, Access Real Estate, 781-556-1703, dotcollectionma.com
$619,900
57 FREELAND STREET / MATTAPAN
SQUARE FEET 1,545
LOT SIZE 0.11 acres
BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1.5
LAST SOLD FOR $450,000 in 2017
PROS Sitting on a dead-end street, this 1914 Colonial is located about a half-mile from the Mattapan Trolley and the Neponset River Trail. Enter through an enclosed porch into a tiled mudroom entryway. At right, a living room with a decorative brick fireplace flows into the dining room, and both rooms feature hardwood floors. The tiled kitchen, updated in 2017 (as was the roof), features granite counters, stainless appliances, and white Shaker-style cabinets. Past a powder room, there’s a playroom in back with access to the deck and sloped backyard. Upstairs, three bedrooms with hardwood floors share a newer bath. The waterproofed, walk-out basement includes a laundry area and new heating equipment. CONS No garage; sale subject to seller finding housing.
Marcus Ervin, Longwood Residential, 617-319-6819, sellorbuywithmarcus.com
Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.