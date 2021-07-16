A postcard from Nantucket

Welcome to the Roaring Twenties. In some ways this is a throwback to the last century, when another pandemic receded and the party began. The vibe here is joyous and the rhythmic sound of the crashing waves is the soundtrack to a collective sigh of relief.

The salty air tastes especially fresh now, inhaling it without the muffler of a mask. No longer will that be taken for granted. Nor will the sound of laughter.

The ocean swallows the sun, just like it always does at Madaket Beach. But this year everything else is different. It’s more of a celebration, the survivors of the plague all together again, masks off, sunscreen on.

On the beach this evening everybody seems to get along. A man jiggles his babies and strangers actually exchange greetings. You might see a shrink from the Upper East Side mixing with a crusty fisherman heading to Smith Point to night fish for stripers. People still talk about shots here, but they are just as likely to be pouring Goslings rum into a Dark and Stormy as discussing Pfizer vs. Moderna.

Nobody is looking at their cellphones. They are watching the seagulls glide, or enjoying the seals popping their heads out of the surf, or watching the sun slip toward Nantucket Sound.

The honor system prevails. Bikes are parked, but not chained. Flip-flops and sandals are left at the top of the ramp. Everyone is on their best behavior. Dogs don’t bite, or even bark; mosquitoes seem to have the day off.

The erosion that has gobbled up so much of this beach seems to have taken the year off, too. People are smiling and in no hurry to leave, even as the temperature dips and the breeze picks up. Some will even stay, snuggled close under blankets, until the Milky Way lights dazzle and shooting stars stream across the night sky.

Stan Grossfeld