3-year-old girl stable after being thrown from car in Wilmington crash

A 3-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman from Chelsea were in stable condition Friday, one day after their car flipped over a guardrail on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington, State Police said.
The 3-year-old was seriously injured when she was thrown from the car. She was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, State Police said.
Doctors are “optimistic” about the child’s prognosis, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman said in an e-mail to the Globe.
Doctors remain optimistic about the girl’s prognosis, Procopio added.
The woman, who was driving a 2001 BMW 325 wagon, was taken to MGH by ambulance for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, State Police said.
Advertisement
She was driving southbound around 4:20 p.m. Thursday when she apparently lost control of the car, which crashed through the guardrail and flipped onto the other side of the highway, according to State Police.
The woman and child were the only occupants of the vehicle.
State Police found two child car seats inside the BMW, but are still investigating if the child was properly restrained in the seat, officials said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police.
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.