3-year-old girl stable after being thrown from car in Wilmington crash

A 3-year-old girl and a 32-year-old woman from Chelsea were in stable condition Friday, one day after their car flipped over a guardrail on Interstate 93 south in Wilmington, State Police said.

The 3-year-old was seriously injured when she was thrown from the car. She was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, State Police said.

Doctors are “optimistic” about the child’s prognosis, David Procopio, a State Police spokesman said in an e-mail to the Globe.