9 things you should know about the state budget Governor Charlie Baker just signed

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday signed a $47.6 billion state budget for fiscal year 2022, cementing a plan based on a solid fiscal outlook in a year many feared would require deep cuts.

Baker vetoed just $7.9 million in spending and two policy proposals from the Legislature, including a provision that would have delayed the implementation of the charitable tax deduction. He also amended dozens of policies included in the budget.

“The [fiscal year 2022] budget makes historic investments in our communities, schools, economy, and workers as Massachusetts emerges from the pandemic,” Baker said in a statement. “We are able to responsibly grow our reserves without raising taxes, while continuing to make historic investments in our schools, job training programs and downtown economies.”