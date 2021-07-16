AARP: Just 47 percent of R.I. nursing homes meet industry benchmark for staff vaccinations against COVID-19

AARP’s legislative counsel and policy director David Certner wrote a letter to the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare this week, recommending the federal government to commit to working with states, long-term care facilities, and other entities to ensure that facilities can access and administer vaccinates on a continuing basis for the “foreseeable future.”

In Rhode Island, 71 percent of all nursing home staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19, which is above the national average of 56 percent of staff, according to data provided by AARP this week . But government regulators and long-term care advocates are looking to push that number up as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to circulate.

PROVIDENCE — A new study has found that just 47.3 percent of Rhode Island’s nursing homes meet the industry benchmark of having at least 75 percent of their staff fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The news comes as 88 percent of all long-term care facility residents have been fully vaccinated in the state.

At the national level, COVID-19 cases and deaths have decreased significantly in the last few months, but deaths related to COVID-19 are ticking up among residents in Rhode Island. According to AARP, deaths among residents rose from zero to two per 100 residents between the end of May and the end of June.

“The general drop in cases and deaths in nursing homes is welcome news,” said AARP Rhode Island State Director Catherine Taylor, “But the potential for the highly contagious Delta variant causing more harm to residents and staff is very real.”

Taylor said some of the chronic problems in nursing homes that were revealed during the height of the pandemic are continuing. According to data provided by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, nearly 3 percent of Rhode Island nursing homes had an “urgent need” for personal protective equipment in the four-week period ending June 20. Previously, in May, there were zero shortages reported.

Also through June, more than 22 percent of nursing homes reported a shortage of nurses or aides, which is a decline from more than 29 percent reported in May.

“We must do everything we can to keep them safe from the virus, which means encouraging residents and staff in long-term care facilities to get a free COVID vaccine to protect themselves, their family and their community,” said Taylor.

Taylor said AARP Rhode Island will continue to urge Governor Dan McKee and state law makers to prioritize regular and ongoing testing; adequate personal protective equipment for residents, staff, inspectors, and any visitors; ensure access to in-person visitation following federal and state guidelines, ensure quality care for residents through adequate staffing and oversight, and reject immunity and hold long-term care facilities accountable “when they fail to provide adequate care to residents.”

Taylor also urged for the state to improve transparency focused on public reporting of cases and deaths in facilities. The state does report cases and deaths per facility, but it is not reported daily and the number of cases and fatalities are reported in ranges of five instead of being specific.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,500 to 1,504 deaths related to COVID-19 inside nursing homes in Rhode Island and 170 to 174 in assisted living homes.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.