Black bear spotted on marina dock in Laconia, N.H.

A black bear was spotted on the dock of a marina near Weirs Beach in Laconia, N.H. early Friday evening, according to police.
Officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to the former Thurston’s Marina on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Police said they were unable to locate the bear after searching the surrounding area. Attempts to reach the marina, which is now known as North Water Marine, were unsuccessful Friday night.
Laconia police caution residents and visitors to the popular summer vacation spot to stay away from any wildlife they encounter. New Hampshire Fish and Game advises people who encounter a bear to use extreme caution. “If you see a bear, keep your distance,” the state agency says on its website.
Advertisement
Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.