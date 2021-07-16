Cash stolen from Jimmy Fund donation dinosaur at Dana-Farber

Boston police say they are looking for a suspect who twice walked into the lobby of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, grabbed money from the Jimmy Fund donation dinosaur and ran back out.

The thefts took place in the Longwood Medical Area on July 5 and July 9.

“On both occasions, the suspect emptied the dinosaur of all the paper bills before fleeing on foot and entering the passenger side of an awaiting grey sedan,” police wrote on bpdnews.com