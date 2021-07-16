COVID-19 vaccination rates: How Providence compares to New England’s largest cities

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I spend way too much time watching YouTube videos on how to be a better golfer. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,927 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 50 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 1 percent. The state announced four new deaths, bringing the total to 2,736. There were 22 people in the hospital, and 645,711 residents were fully vaccinated. Check our dashboard for more data.

Of the 10 largest cities in New England, Providence is in the middle of the pack when it comes to COVID-19 vaccination rates.

Fifty-six percent of residents in Rhode Island’s capital city are at least partially vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health. Providence is the third-largest city in the region, and ranks No. 5 in vaccinations among the 10 largest cities.

Here’s a breakdown of the New England cities:

Cambridge: 72.3 percent

Stamford: 69.2 percent

Boston: 65.8 percent

Worcester: 59 percent

Providence: 56 percent

New Haven: 53.2 percent

Bridgeport: 48.2 percent

Springfield: 48 percent

Hartford: 45 percent

Manchester: 44.2 percent

The Delta variant has led to a spike in new COVID-19 cases to communities across the country with low vaccination rates, but Rhode Island has spotted that variant in just 14 cases so far. Tiverton and Woonsocket are the only municipalities where fewer than 50 percent of residents at least partially vaccinated.

Here’s a breakdown of vaccination rates by New England states:

Vermont: 75 percent

Massachusetts: 71 percent

Connecticut: 68 percent

Maine: 67 percent

Rhode Island: 66 percent

New Hampshire – 65 percent

Sources: The Boston Globe, Concord Monitor, Connecticut Public, Rhode Island Department of Health

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ The people who run the rail systems that crisscross Rhode Island laid out a roadmap for what train travel in 2035 will look like, with fewer delays, shorter trips, and more options — if only they can find $100 billion for it. Read more.

⚓ In the final hours of this year’s legislative session, the General Assembly passed legislation making it a crime to produce or possess “child erotica” for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification. The director of the ACLU of Rhode Island calls it “one of the most poorly drafted criminal bills I have ever seen.” Read more.

⚓ A Providence man accused of participating in a gang rape of an unconscious 16-year-old girl at a house party in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Read more.

⚓ Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras writes that “while the co-location of Achievement First at Charles M. Fortes Elementary School was not handled well, in this whole discussion about space, we have heard little to nothing about our students’ academic performance, especially the massive gap between Providence children enrolled at Achievement First and their peers in the Providence Public Schools.” Read more.

⚓ State treasurer and likely gubernatorial candidate Seth Magaziner writes that Rhode Island needs to invest in its people, improve infrastructure, and make it a better place to do business. Read more.

⚓ Business: The joint venture behind the massive Vineyard Wind project has signed an agreement to ensure union workers will play a key role in building the country’s first large-scale offshore wind farm. Read more.

⚓ Health: Mass General Brigham is unlikely to offer Biogen’s controversial new Alzheimer’s drug to patients taking blood thinners because of concerns about the risk of bleeding in the brain. Read more.

⚓ Travel: It turns out you can’t just park your RV anywhere you want and sleep. Here’s what Sue Hertz learned during a monthlong van tour of the west. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The debut of Red Sox rookie Jarren Duran was postponed last night because a few Yankees tested positive for COVID-19. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is visiting Rhode Island today.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee and Rhode Island’s congressional delegation will be in Newport at 9 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for the Pell Bridge Ramps project.

⚓ The Roger Williams Zoo is bringing back free Saturday admission for Providence residents starting this weekend.

