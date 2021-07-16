Exam school decision was the right one, but real equity demands more

The Boston School Committee — facing a level of public pressure unseen in years — did the city a great service Wednesday night by voting to upend a decades-old admission policy for the city’s exam high schools.

What people have fought for — and achieved this week — is an admissions system that will offer shut out but deserving Boston families a much fairer chance to get in. To suggest that their presence represents a lowering of anything meaningful is insulting and racist.

Let’s start with this: No one wants to weaken, or water down, Boston Latin School.

Even in a city where educational decisions routinely turn into political battlegrounds, no decision is as charged as changing the admissions policy for Boston Latin School.

But the voices of Black and Latino families protesting that entry into the elite schools treated them unfairly have finally been heard, just as they should have been years ago.

Specifically, the old system, which weighted grades and, especially, scores on an admissions test will be replaced. The new system will apportion admitted applicants by eight census tracts, while giving greater weight to grades, and less emphasis on test scores.

The idea is that academically high performing applicants of all kinds will compete against students at their same socioeconomic level. It will also place less emphasis on testing — which has given a big advantage to families who can afford tutors and expensive test preparation.

The school committee meeting at which the changes were approved featured emotional testimony from all sides — Black and Latino parents calling for more access, and white and Asian parents saying their families would be unduly disadvantaged. (It’s unfortunate that much of this debate breaks down on ethnic lines, but let’s not pretend it isn’t true.)

In its intensity and longevity, the Boston Latin debate — it affects one exam school far more than the other two — is one of those only-in-Boston skirmishes. Though the Latin School admissions policy directly affects a relatively small number of Bostonians, it strikes a deep nerve. Many people regard the exam schools as the only part of the Boston Public Schools that the bureaucracy has never been allowed to ruin, and only because political backlash has shut down most attempts at “reform.”

This is, of course, the view of people for whom the status quo works fine. These are the people who threaten to move to Needham if their child’s chances of going to Latin are reduced — as if admission to Latin were some family heirloom.

“People don’t realize that what they’re saying is implicitly racist. ,” said state Representative Russell Holmes of Mattapan. “The idea that they will leave the city just proves what we’ve been saying — they have many options, and we have very few.”

While the all-in fury of this fight might be unique to Boston, the debate over how — or whether — to rethink admissions to elite public schools is being waged in many cities. Some have altered policies; in others, like New York, the politics have proved insurmountable and exam school inequities unassailable, at least so far.

But in this time of intense consciousness of privilege, the old arguments that those left out just need to work harder have lost their currency.

It isn’t that simple. It was never that simple.

This decision will inevitably be decided in a courtroom — indeed, a group of white and Asian parents are already fighting to reopen a suit over changes in the admissions policy. They point to text messages by two forced-out school committee members disparaging white parents from West Roxbury as proof that this process was stacked against them from the start.

My own wish is that the fervor that accompanies debates over Boston Latin could be applied to pushing for the best possible performance in all Boston public schools.

We shouldn’t be fighting over how to allocate 1,100 seats a year in exam schools. We should be fighting over how to do better by every Boston child. That would be real equity — and a goal worthy of a great city.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.