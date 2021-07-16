Four injured in two-car crash in Billerica

Four people were injured, one of them seriously, in a two-car crash in Billerica Friday night, a fire official said.
The two vehicles nearly collided head on in front of 572 Boston Road around 9:30 p.m., Billerica Fire Capt. Steven Jenkins said.
All four people were taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. One person suffered serious injuries, and three others had minor injuries, Jenkins said.
The crash is under investigation.
No further information was available.
