Harwich calls off search for possible missing swimmer

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 16, 2021, 33 minutes ago

The search for a report of a possible missing swimmer off Harwich was called off late Friday night, police said.

Rescue crews responded to Bank Street Beach at around 8 p.m. after two teenage boys reported seeing a head bobbing in the water before disappearing, Sergeant Aram Goshgarian said.

Police never received a report of a person missing in the area, he said.

The Coast Guard sent a 25-foot vessel to help local crews search. A helicopter could not assist due to poor weather conditions, Coast Guard Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick said.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

