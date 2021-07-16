Homeless man allegedly beaten by Transit Police officer files civil rights lawsuit

“The hopelessness of being in that position, feeling like there’s really nowhere to go and that you aren’t going to be believed by anyone because of your status in society, it was traumatic for him,” Wiesner said.

Anthony Watson, who was homeless when he was allegedly beaten on a Red Line train in Dorchester and held in jail for seven hours, is seeking compensation for physical and emotional harm, according to his lawyer, Jeffrey Wiesner.

A man who was allegedly beaten by transit police in 2018 has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the MBTA and three of its former officers, two of whom face criminal charges related to the incident.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, accuses former MBTA Transit Police officer Dorston Bartlett of beating Watson while Sergeants David Finnerty and Kenny Orcel falsified a police report to absolve him by claiming that Watson was the aggressor.

The three officers were indicted in Suffolk Superior Court in March 2019. Bartlett is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, misleading a police officer, filing a false police report, and a civil rights violation. His trial is slated to begin in December. Finnerty is charged with filing a false report and accessory to assault. Prosecutors said the case against Orcel was dropped after they determined that evidence against him could not be used in trial.

Rachael Rollins, the Suffolk district attorney, said the “dishonest and criminal behavior” of the officers “has potentially called into question all of the police work they have done.”

“When an officer of the law commits a criminal act, it strikes at the very heart of our criminal legal system,” Rollins said in a statement. “The very factors that often lead individuals to come in contact with law enforcement — mental illness, substance use disorder, food and housing insecurity, poverty and homelessness — also put them at greater risk of victimization.”

Advertisement

Robert Jubinville, a lawyer who represents Bartlett in the criminal case, said Watson was “out of control” as he was leaving the subway, and that he didn’t believe Bartlett’s actions were out of line. “Bartlett was 35 years on the police department ... never been reprimanded in his career, and he did what he thought he should to control this guy,” he said.

Jubinville said he doesn’t believe that Watson’s civil rights were violated.

“When you act the way he acts, you may have some civil rights, but I don’t think you have 100 percent of them,” he said.

The MBTA Transit Police placed the three officers on administrative leave after the incident. Orcel was reinstated after his criminal case was dismissed, but was removed from the force last July after a disciplinary hearing, which he is currently appealing. Bartlett retired a few months after the alleged attack.

Transit Police Chief Ken Green said in a statement that he is “profoundly dismayed by the reprehensible actions of these individuals who treated the victim in such a shocking and disdainful manner,” but that he refused to allow “their contemptuous behavior to stigmatize the entire Transit Police Department.”

According to the lawsuit, Bartlett shook Watson awake on the morning of July 27, 2018. Homeless at the time, he had fallen asleep on the Red line when the train stopped at Ashmont Station in Dorchester.

Bartlett was escorting Watson out when he suddenly pushed him “and held him against a pillar,” the lawsuit alleged. Bartlett then “raised his metal baton, cocked his arm back, and swung the baton,” hitting Watson on his lower leg, the lawsuit stated. He struck him two more times until Watson stumbled and fell to the ground.

Advertisement

Once outside, Watson asked someone on the street to dial 911 and report the assault. But when Bartlett overheard the police radio call, he went back outside and told Boston police that he had been looking for Watson because he had assaulted him on the train, the lawsuit alleged.

“Boston police officers cancelled a call for an ambulance and allowed Officer Bartlett to take custody of Mr. Watson based on his false claim that Mr. Watson had assaulted him,” according to the lawsuit.

At Bartlett’s indictment, prosecutors said the officer drafted a report that was forthcoming about the incident. But when he realized there was “no justification to beat Anthony Watson,” Finnerty wrote a new report that “falsely justified the use of force and arrest.”

Finnerty then passed the report to Orcel, who approved it “well knowing the report to be false,” prosecutors said.

Wiesner said that the facts of the alleged attack are “straightforward,” and said it was a good sign that the officers were facing criminal charges, in addition to the civil suit.

“It’s unusual to prosecute police officers,” he said. “There’s still a very serious cultural problem, but it looks like the people in charge are trying to change it, or at least taking responsibility when it occurs.”

Advertisement

In an interview conducted through his lawyer, Watson said through tears that remembering the details of that morning “still gets [him] emotional.”

“This man broke the law,” he said, “and just like what would happen to me if I broke the law, the same thing should happen to him.”

Watson is still without stable housing, and now lives in New London, Ct. Despite financial hardship, he said he’s doing his best to take care of himself and his children.

“I’m trying to get my life back together ... taking it one day at a time,” he said. “I give all thanks to God that I’m not in jail and I’m not dead.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com.