Man killed in rollover crash on Route 495 in Tewksbury

Tewksbury firefighters and EMS performed life-saving measures at the scene of the crash before the victim was transported to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers responded to the crash at 2:19 a.m. on Route 495 north, south of Route 38, according to police. Officials determined upon arrival that the man had been ejected from the car, the statement said.

A young man died in a rollover crash after being ejected from his vehicle in Tewksbury early Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was southbound on Route 495 when he lost control of the vehicle, which rolled over and came to a rest on the northbound side of the road. Officials are still investigating how the crash happened, according to the statement.

The victim’s identify and the make and model of the vehicle are not being released at this time, police said.

Two southbound lanes remain closed as of 5 a.m. to accommodate crash reconstruction, and the northbound lanes have since been opened, police said.

The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. Officers were assisted at the scene by Tewksbury police, firefighters, and EMS.

