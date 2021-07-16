Man and teenager shot in separate incidents overnight in Cambridge, police say

Both victims — age 16 and 22 — were taken to local hospitals with “non-life-threatening” injuries, Cambridge police said in a statement. The incidents bring the total number of shootings recorded in Cambridge so far this year to eight — double the number recorded by the end of July in 2020, police data shows.

Two people were shot overnight in the Port neighborhood of Cambridge in brazen incidents that left behind a flurry of shell casings and at least five vehicles damaged, police said. The shootings are the latest in a considerable uptick in gun violence in Cambridge this year, according to police data.

The 16-year-old boy, a resident of Cambridge, was shot in the “lower body” after a suspect reportedly drove up next to him and began firing a gun, the statement said. ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection system installed in select areas of Cambridge, reported the shots at around 4:30 a.m. Friday near Broadway and Windsor Street, police said.

Police recovered three shell casings in the area and found two vehicles damaged by bullets.

Officers patrolling the Port responded to an earlier shooting at around 11:18 p.m. Thursday after they heard gunshots and ShotSpotter activated near 151 Washington St., the statement said. A 22-year-old Everett man was found by the officers with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police recovered eight shell casings in the area and found two vehicles damaged in the incident.

Police were “not able to indicate” if the shootings were connected, but “strongly believe that these were not random attacks,” said Jeremy Warnick, director of communications for Cambridge police.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

Of the eight shootings recorded so far this year, one incident, involving 19-year-old Xavier Louis-Jacques, turned fatal after he was found shot and unconscious next to his vehicle in March. He died from his injuries at Mount Auburn Hospital. It was the first fatal shooting in Cambridge since 2017, according to Warnick.

Six of the shootings reported in 2021 have occurred in the Port, tracking with gun violence trends in the city in years past. Five of the seven shootings reported in 2020 were in the Port, all in the same three-block radius.

The Port — formerly known as Area Four — is home two of the oldest housing developments in the country but sits in the shadow of towering glass high-rises that host some of the world’s foremost technology companies and research labs, including vaccine maker Moderna.

In Boston, shootings spiked last weekend, with police reporting 10 incidents between Friday and Saturday. But on the whole, gun violence in the city is down this year, the Globe reported. Through July 4, Boston recorded 32 fewer shootings than in the first half of 2020.





























