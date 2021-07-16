MBTA to build bus lanes in Lynn, Brookline, Malden, Revere, Somerville

The projects are designed to boost bus speed and reliability as the region reopens from public health restrictions imposed during the crisis.

The project, which also includes work in Lynn, Brookline, Malden, Revere, and Somerville, is intended to help recovery efforts from the COVID-19 pandemic and support economic growth, the MBTA said in a statement.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is working this summer with Boston and other area communities to build nearly 5 miles of bus lanes and other upgrades along critical transit corridors, according to the agency.

“These quick-build projects aim to address transit delay on some of the region’s most congested roadways in order to improve bus travel time and reliability, and move more people more efficiently to support economic recovery and public health,” the MBTA said in the statement.

The improvements to bus service and other transportation work include several projects in Boston and five nearby communities, along with other upgrades.

Boston – Work will include a project along North Washington Street outbound between Sudbury and Causeway streets to install a dedicated bus lane along the northbound side of the roadway. The existing bicycle lanes will be maintained. The bus lane will improve speed and reliability for bus routes 92, 93, and 111, according to the MBTA.

In Roslindale, existing morning and afternoon peak bus and bike lanes in the neighborhood will be enhanced in the area of Washington Street from Ukraine Way and Poplar Street as part of the project. It will improve service for bus routes 30, 34, 34E, 35, 36, 37, 40, 50, and 51, according to the agency.

Lynn – Inbound and outbound shared bus and bicycle lanes will be constructed along Western Avenue between Ida Street and the Belden Bly Bridge for bus routes 424, 426, 441, 442, 450, and 455, the MBTA said. The project will connect Lynn with destinations in Revere, Chelsea, and Boston.

Malden – On Centre Street, inbound and outbound bus lanes will be implemented between the Malden Center West Busway and Main Street, according to the MBTA. The work will improve service on bus routes 99, 104, 105, 106, 108, 131, 137, 411, and 430.

Revere – A morning peak shared bus and bicycle lane will be implemented along Broadway for bus routes 116, 117, 119, and 411 between Revere Street to Revere Beach Parkway, the MBTA said.

Somerville – A series of bus queue jumps and signal improvements will be installed along Washington Street between Rossmore Street and Inner Belt Road, the MBTA said. The work is expected to improve service for bus routes 86, 91, and CT2.

Brookline – A project will implement inbound and outbound bus lanes along Washington Street between High Street and River Road that will improve service for bus routes 60, 65, and 66, the MBTA said.

Chris Dempsey, chairman of the town’s Transportation Board, said that the community “understands that buses are a vital service for residents, workers, and visitors, and help make transportation more sustainable and less polluting.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.