More baby ducklings are rescued

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 7:33 a.m. July 7, police and firefighters were dispatched to Pine Point Road in Stow to save five baby ducklings that were stuck in a storm drain. All of the ducklings were taken out safely, but their mother was nowhere to be found, so the animal control officer brought them to a licensed rehabilitation center.

A similar scene played out in Saugus on June 24, when firefighters were sent to help some poor ducklings that had fallen through a sewer grate on Ballard Street. According to the log entry, the rescue operation was successful and the ducklings were reunited with their mother.

MORE ANIMAL CALLS

On May 3, the Saugus Fire Department reported that a man dropped off a duck at the public safety building on Hamilton Street because it “was alone and he was concerned for the duck’s welfare.” The animal control officer was notified to respond.

On May 10, Wilmington police noted in the log that some baby raccoons were removed from the chimney of a home on Draper Drive.

On May 24, Brookline police officers were contacted by a couple who said that they had been exposed to a bat that was flying in their bedroom. “The couple captured the bat and police took custody of it to submit for rabies testing,” police wrote.

On June 5, police received a call from someone who saw a large snapping turtle on a retaining wall on Lawrence Court in Wilmington. Police responded and reported that the turtle had been moved.

On June 21, Hingham police got a call about a rabbit that was stuck in a lacrosse net in a backyard on Sunset Lane. The animal control officer was able to cut the rabbit loose and freed it from the net.

On June 25, Hingham police received a report of a raccoon stuck inside a green dumpster on Washington Street. The animal control officer got the raccoon out and released it back into the wild.

On July 8, Stow police got a call about a “cow on the loose” in the area of South Acton and West Acton roads. Police responded and reported that the owner was notified and the fugitive cow “returned to pasture.”

On July 10, Stow police got a call from a resident who wanted the animal control officer to remove two snakes from his property. He was advised that “the ACO does not remove wildlife from [people’s] yards just because they are there.”

ON THE LOOKOUT

At 9:19 p.m. June 24, Hingham police received a 911 call from a woman on Martins Lane who reported seeing three individuals with red and white lights on the shoreline of World’s End reservation. “She was looking through binoculars and believed one of them may have had something that looks like a rifle,” the log entry stated. Police responded and soon discovered that there was no cause for alarm, because what she saw was actually three kids fishing.

SELFIE STICK FAIL

At 6:16 p.m. July 9, Peabody police received a 911 call that turned out not be an emergency. According to the log entry, the woman told police that she didn’t mean to call them; her cellphone fell off her selfie stick and accidentally hit the S.O.S. button and dialed 911.

ODD FINDS

At 9:10 a.m. June 28, Bridgewater police heard from someone on Hometown Terrace who had happened upon a bag of pills while walking down the street. Police later tweeted that the “pills were identified as vitamins and disposed of.”

A more disturbing find was reported in Bridgewater on June 12, when police received a call from someone who found a baggie of heroin in front of a washing machine at a local laundromat. Police later tweeted a rather snarky message: “If anyone is missing a bag of heroin please contact detective division.”

























Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.