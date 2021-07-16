New England news in brief

A school bus carrying 18 children home from a summer camp crashed Friday, injuring two children and the driver of another vehicle, according to police. Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the area of Charles and Wakefield streets. The bus was leaving Camp Rice Moody when it collided with a motor vehicle, police said in a statement. Two children on the bus were treated at the scene by firefighters for minor injuries. They were released to their parents. Other children on the bus were taken to the J.W. Killam Elementary School on Charles Street, where they were picked up by their parents. The driver of the car was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

CAMBRIDGE

Two shot in port area

A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man were injured in separate shootings in the port neighborhood, police said Friday. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Neither shooting is believed to be random, said Jeremy Warnick, a police spokesman. The teen was shot in the “lower body” after a car pulled up next to him around 4:30 a.m. Friday near the area of Broadway and Windsor Street, according to police. Officers recovered three shell casings from the area. Two cars appeared to be damaged. On Thursday, around 11:20 p.m., an Everett man was found shot in the leg in the area of 151 Washington St. Police recovered eight shell casings and damage to two vehicles. The shootings remain under investigation.





NORTH ANDOVER

Hate crime targeting LGBTQ+ community investigated

A hate crime investigation is underway after a resident received death threats against LGBTQ+ persons after flying a Pride flag, according to police. An anonymous letter was left on the doorstep of a Village Green condominium, where a resident put the flag outside their home, police said in a press release issued Wednesday. The letter, which the resident received on Monday, was pasted with hate symbols and threatened to kill members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the release. The department “condemns all acts of hate against any person or property,” the release said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-683-3168.

TEWKSBURY

Man killed in crash on I-495

A 21-year-old man died in a rollover crash after being ejected from his vehicle early Friday on Interstate 495 north, State Police said. The victim was identified as Chris Otero of Haverhill. He was driving a 2008 Honda Accord coupe southbound when he apparently lost control of the vehicle, in an area just south of Route 38. The car struck the median and rolled over before coming to rest on the northbound side of the highway, State Police said in a statement. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.





MONTPELIER

UVM board endorses vaccines for students

Students arriving at the University of Vermont for the fall semester must be vaccinated against COVID-19, even if the vaccines have not yet been given final approval by the Food and Drug Administration, officials said Friday. The move was endorsed by the executive committee of the university’s board of trustees. The decision goes one step further than the requirement announced by the school last month that vaccines would be required only if any of the three vaccines in use now in the United States had been approved by the FDA. UVM Vice President for Operations and Public Safety Gary Derr said when that decision was made last month it was expected at least one of the three vaccines would have been given final approval by now. “We decided it was important not to wait for that full FDA approval to assure a safe and healthy fall semester for our students, for our faculty and staff, and the Burlington community,” Derr said. The move comes as the Delta variant of COVID-19 is causing increases in virus cases across the country. As of Friday, about half of the 13,500 students from across the country and the world expected to arrive in late August have provided proof of vaccination, including about 1,000 in the last week. UVM staff will not be required to be vaccinated. Derr said that’s because the counties around Burlington where most employees come from all have high vaccination rates. UVM will allow for religious and health exemptions from the vaccine requirement. (AP)

