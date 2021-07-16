Pilot killed in fall from hot air balloon in Vermont, 4 passengers uninjured

“He was my partner, and I lived with him at the airport,” Foster said in a telephone interview. “He was an amazing, creative person, and an incredible pilot.”

Brian Boland was piloting the balloon, according to his partner, Tina Foster.

A hot air balloon ride ended tragically Thursday in Bradford, Vt., when the pilot became trapped under the basket and then plummeted to his death from the sky, according to Vermont State Police.

Boland owned Post Mills Airport and was well known in the ballooning community. He operated the Experimental Balloon and Airship Museum at the airport.

State Police said the terrifying sequence of events unfolded in the late afternoon, after Boland and four passengers took off from Post Mills. State Police didn’t identify Boland by name.

At some point, troopers said in a statement, the hot air balloon started to descend and briefly touched down in a field, at which time the basket flipped and a passenger fell out but wasn’t injured.

“During this sequence, the pilot became entangled in gear affixed to the balloon as it re-ascended and ended up entrapped underneath the basket, where he eventually fell to the ground from a height,” the statement said.

Boland landed in a field off Waits River Road and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The harrowing ordeal then continued for the passengers, as the balloon floated north for about 1.5 miles before it got caught in a tree grove in Piermont, N.H., authorities said.

The three remaining passengers managed to climb down from the balloon to safety at that point.

“None of the four passengers was injured in the incident,” the statement said, adding that the pilot’s body was being transported to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington, Vt. for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, along with the Vermont Agency of Transportation and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

In a statement, the FAA said the balloon that crashed was a “Cameron 0-105,” and that it hit the field in N.H. around 9:30 p.m.

”The FAA will release the N-number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the scene,” the agency said. “The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.”

