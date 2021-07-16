Report: Patients receiving ‘excellent’ care, but Eleanor Slater Hospital struggles with leadership problems, outdated facilities

The report by the Hospital Association of Rhode Island and private hospital system Care New England also found that while some Eleanor Slater patients could be discharged to less restrictive settings, many need the care they get there. That conflicts at least in spirit by assertions made by the state under previous leadership, which emphasized how many patients would do better in other settings after decades at Eleanor Slater.

PROVIDENCE — Patients at Eleanor Slater Hospital are receiving “excellent care,” but the state-run hospital system faces leadership challenges, outdated health records and facilities that are in need of repair, a new report released Friday found.

The state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital system includes campuses in Cranston and Burrillville. Its 200 patients suffer from a range of complex medical and psychiatric conditions, including long-term injuries from car crashes and overdoses. Some have been ordered by the courts for mental health treatment.

The system has been under intense scrutiny for months because of long-running financial problems and a cascade of complaints about conditions there. Gov. Dan McKee put a hold on plans to change the system that were developed under his predecessor, Gina Raimondo.

The report released Friday offered an early detailed view of clinical practices at the hospital system. But a number of entities, including the state attorney general, are scrutinizing Eleanor Slater Hospital. One group, Disability Rights Rhode Island, recently cast doubt on this report’s independence; Eleanor Slater is a member of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

The hospital system was preliminarily denied accreditation, though the state says it’s working on getting it back.

Some top officials have said the state has improperly billed Medicaid. Some of them who raised the issues are on their way out. The state, meanwhile, lays much of the blame on hospital leadership.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.