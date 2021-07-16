School bus slams into a pole, damages car in Reading

Photos shared by Reading police show a school bus crashed head-on into a pole by the intersection the two streets. . A silver sedan was also damaged in the crash, as shown by the photos.

Reading police and fire responded to a multi-car crash involving a school bus that slammed into a pole at Charles Street and Wakefield Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday, , officials said.

Charles and Wakefield streets were temporarily closed to traffic following the crash Reading police said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, or if any children were present on the school bus during the accident.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Katie Redefer can b reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.