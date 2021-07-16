Shark spotted off Chatham’s North Beach Island

A buoy off the island first detected James at 12:59 p.m., according to the app.

The sighting of the shark, named James, was reported through an alert from the conservancy’s Sharktivity app at about 2:10 p.m.

A tagged great white shark was spotted off of North Beach Island in Chatham on Friday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

Alerts are issued when “a white shark sighting is confirmed close to a public beach,” according to the conservancy. Some sightings reported by the conservancy are unconfirmed and turn out to be seals or other types of sharks.

On Tuesday, Duxbury Beach was briefly closed to swimming due to an unconfirmed shark sighting that turned out to be a seal, town officials said.

Last week, researchers tagged a 12-foot white shark in waters off Chatham’s Monomoy Island.

On June 26, another shark was seen eating a seal off of Provincetown, prompting officials to temporarily close Race Point Beach to swimmers. The next day, a great white shark was seen eating a seal off Orleans Beach, according to the conservancy, and a shark was spotted off North Beach Island in Chatham later that afternoon by a pilot.

On June 18, the Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was temporarily closed to swimmers after a great white shark was spotted close to the shore.

