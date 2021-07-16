Three men seriously injured in construction accident at Norwood apartment complex

Three workers were seriously injured in an apparent construction accident Friday morning after they fell from a 25-foot ladder at an apartment complex in Norwood, officials said.

Two of the workers sustained “critical injuries” and the other was seriously injured, according to Joseph O’Malley, a spokesperson for the Norwood Fire Department.

Norwood fire received “multiple 911 calls” at around 11:03 a.m. for an accident at Windsor Gardens, an apartment complex, Norwood fire said in a statement. Firefighters found three men injured at the 400 block of Buckminster Drive, according to O’Malley.