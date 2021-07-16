Three men seriously injured in construction accident at Norwood apartment complex

Three workers were seriously injured in an apparent construction accident Friday morning after they fell from a 25-foot ladder at an apartment complex in Norwood, officials said.
Two of the workers sustained “critical injuries” and the other was seriously injured, according to Joseph O’Malley, a spokesperson for the Norwood Fire Department.
Norwood fire received “multiple 911 calls” at around 11:03 a.m. for an accident at Windsor Gardens, an apartment complex, Norwood fire said in a statement. Firefighters found three men injured at the 400 block of Buckminster Drive, according to O’Malley.
One was taken in an ambulance to the Norwood airport where he was transported via a MedFlight helicopter to a Boston hospital. The other two men were taken to local trauma centers. An ambulance was called in from Walpole to aid Norwood first responders, the statement said.
It was not immediately clear what work the men were doing at the complex, O’Malley said.
Firefighters found a “chaotic scene” when they arrived at the apartments — several ladders were set up around the building, he said.
A building inspector and Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
