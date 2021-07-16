Weather service warns of possible strong thunderstorms in much of Mass. Friday afternoon and evening

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and evening in much of Massachusetts. A few may become strong with gusty winds and torrential rains, National Weather Service forecasters said.

The forecasters said in a Web post they were expecting to see the most activity generally along the Interstate 90 corridor, and there could be one or two strong to severe storms but most would be “ordinary thunderstorms.”

As of around 3:40 p.m., weather service radar showed storms moving east across the state. Heavy rain was falling outside Boston and forecasters warned of strong storms approaching the waters off the coast.