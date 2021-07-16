West Nile Virus detected in Boston mosquitoes for the first time this year

No human or animal cases of West Nile or EEE, another mosquito-borne disease, have been detected so far in the city this year, according to the statement.

The Boston Public Health Commission made the announcement in a statement, which said the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory earlier Friday confirmed the presence of West Nile in a sample collected Wednesday in Jamaica Plain.

Public health officials in Boston said Friday that the West Nile Virus had been detected in mosquitoes in the city for the first time this year.

City officials said that while there’s currently no heightened risk level for contracting West Nile or EEE, the commission is advising residents to prevent mosquito bites and to mosquito-proof their homes.

“It is typical to find West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in Boston at this time of year,” said Dr. Sarimer Sanchez, director of the commission’s Infectious Disease Bureau, in the statement. “However, it is also that time of year when many of us will be spending time outdoors, enjoying summertime in New England.”

When outside, Sanchez continued, “it is important that you take steps to prevent mosquito bites. That includes using an approved mosquito repellent, draining standing water from your yard, and repairing window screens to keep mosquitos out of your home.”

Earlier this month, the state Department of Public Health said West Nile had been detected in a mosquito sample collected June 29 in Medford, the first time the virus had been detected in the state this year.

“The first WNV infected mosquito of the season is always a signal that it is time to start taking steps to avoid mosquito bites,” acting Commissioner Margret Cooke said in a DPH statement released at the time. “WNV is part of summer in Massachusetts,” she continued, adding, “it is important to remember that while WNV can cause serious illness, there are simple things that you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Last year, DPH said, Massachusetts had five cases of EEE with one reported death, and eight cases of West Nile with one reported death. The most important prevention tools, DPH said, include applying mosquito repellent, using clothing to keep mosquitoes from getting to your bare skin, and rescheduling outdoor activity to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn in areas and seasons of highest risk.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.









