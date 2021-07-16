Democrats’ pre-kindergarten and community college plans could be a ‘ladder into the middle class’

Included in the list of programs Democrats agreed this week to include in their $3.5 trillion budget blueprint are Biden’s campaign proposals to offer pre-kindergarten enrollment for every 3- and 4-year-old in the country and tuition-free community college to every young adult. So far, both proposals are drawing widespread support from the Democratic coalition and are expected to remain priorities as the party’s top leaders seek to deliver on bedrocks of Biden’s $4 trillion economic plan.

WASHINGTON — What was once considered a progressive dream for the nation’s education system could be headed toward reality as Democrats push forward to broker a deal on a new spending plan containing President Biden’s most ambitious domestic policy goals.

“Infrastructure’s about roads and bridges, but it’s about the other things we need to have a fully engaged and active workforce,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts. “That means child care for parents. It means early childhood education, giving our kids the right start. And that means post-high school education or training. That’s what it’s going to take in the 21st century.”

The deal reflects a watershed moment in a movement that for at least a decade has called for expanding the public education system to level the playing field for students from “cradle to career.”

There are no details yet of what the mammoth deal will contain, and the overall spending figure could shrink. But plans for universal pre-K and community college outlined in Biden’s $1.8 trillion package of economic proposals, known as the American Families Plan, called for $109 billion to fund two years of tuition-free community college for all. The administration estimated that would benefit millions of students, particularly students of color and low-income students, who face economic barriers to obtaining a degree.

It also proposed $200 billion to pay for free pre-K programs, after evidence has grown for decades that unequal access creates achievement gaps among children before they reach kindergarten.

The package comes at a pivotal time, with both the higher education and K-12 sectors reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Community college enrollment fell by about 10 percent from 2019 to 2020, with the steepest declines occurring among Black and Latino students, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. Preschool enrollment declined by nearly 25 percent over the past year. As of December, about half of 4-year-olds and 40 percent of 3-year-olds were attending pre-K, including virtually.

Only 13 percent of children living in low-income households were receiving an in-person preschool education in December, according to the National Institute for Early Education Research.

“Both of these are huge investments and recalibrations,” said Lanae Erickson, the senior vice president for social policy and politics at Third Way, a center-left policy think tank based in Washington. “It’s an acknowledgment that we end up sending our kids most in need to the most underresourced institutions, and this fundamentally recognizes that’s not fair or good policy.”

Expanding free early childhood education could lead to greater earnings, higher levels of education, and lower levels of participation in crime, according to research from James J. Heckman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at the University of Chicago.

“You’re creating a ladder into the middle class,” Heckman said.

More than 15 states already offer some form of free community college, generally targeted to low-income students. Some Republican lawmakers from states where such programs have taken root have argued that a federal program is not necessary. Senator James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma, who represents a state that offers college tuition scholarships to low-income high schoolers, said that aside from the sheer cost of the proposed plan, his primary objection was that the federal government should not be requiring states to provide subsidized college over other programs.

“Ultimately, that is a state responsibility,” Lankford said.

House Republicans, who denounced Biden’s plan when he proposed it, argued in a statement that “eliminating tuition and fees at the nation’s cheapest colleges does not solve the college affordability crisis.”

The Biden administration looked to Tennessee, one of the first states to offer a free community college program, for guidance on its proposal. Its program, called Tennessee Promise, provides “last-dollar” scholarships for students to attend two-year community colleges and other programs, basically covering whatever cost remains after they have exhausted their financial aid.

Policy experts have warned that universal tuition-free college can be regressive and even exacerbate inequality by steering low-income students to lower-performing schools. And studies of existing programs have shown that they have done little to close the affordability gap for many students because of all the other costs associated with attending college.

Biden’s tuition-free proposal is already drawing from lessons learned. It is a “first-dollar” program, paying tuition upfront and freeing up students’ financial aid to cover additional costs, like living expenses. Experts and advocates said it would be crucial for the Biden administration to see through other parts of its higher education plan, like increasing the number of federal Pell grants awarded to low-income students and preserving the more than $60 billion that the administration wants to commit to programs that help students finish college.

Douglas N. Harris, a professor and chair of the economics department at Tulane University, who helped the Biden campaign research free-college programs across the country, said that free college should not be seen as a panacea.

Harris said his own analysis of even the most inspiring programs led to a sobering conclusion: “It’s really hard to change students’ trajectories.”

“Free college may be a catalyst for change,” he said. “This kind of a program is beneficial, but it’s not going to by itself change the inequities that we see.”