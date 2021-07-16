All eyes — and claws — on our election process

We cannot ignore the problems in our backyard while denouncing voter suppression elsewhere. If we’re serious about defending democracy and making elections as accessible and equitable as possible, we must enact reforms to the Massachusetts elections process.

As Texas lawmakers move to pass voting restrictions, many conservatives have rightfully called out an incongruity with Democrats fighting against voter suppression bills in Republican-controlled states: Why do some blue states, such as Massachusetts, have even stricter aspects to their voting laws than red states? If proposed restrictions from Republican-led legislatures will limit voter access and disproportionately hurt voters of color, why are we content with similar laws here?

We need permanent no-excuse vote by mail, same-day voter registration, and expanded options for early in-person voting. The VOTES Act would implement these changes, making pandemic-era reforms permanent while expanding them to reach more underrepresented voters. In this critical moment for our democracy, Massachusetts must lead the way in promoting voting rights and increasing civic engagement.

Justin Meszler

Sharon





Impediments to voting can be overcome, but ballot nullification is a real danger

Influential Republicans remain doubtful that Donald Trump would prevail in 2024 should he seek another term as president, since there appears to be no legitimate path to victory. Losing an election as soundly as Trump did has a lasting effect on the electorate, and no amount of Big Lie spin or obstruction of constitutionally mandated certification can change that. The Republican Party understands this and is pursuing a workaround that could ensure a win regardless of voter preference.

Responsibility for overseeing federal elections lies at the state level, where several Republican legislatures are enacting election restrictions designed to impede ballot access. Fortunately, impediments, a form of voter suppression, can be overcome no matter how onerous. Ballot nullification, on the other hand, cannot, which is why initiatives that make it possible to actually invalidate or sway elections must never become law.

Acceptance of election results is fundamental to the survival of a representative democracy. When Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed,” he was not referring to a handful of partisans with a political agenda.

Jane Larkin

Tampa





One person’s ‘voter suppression’ is another’s election integrity

I find it disingenuous of The Boston Globe to keep describing laws adopted to safeguard election integrity as “voter suppression.” Rather, such efforts should be recognized for what they are: prophylactic measures to reduce the prospect of mischief in the balloting process. The inconvenience it may cause to some is far outweighed by the importance of keeping elections fair and impartial.

Peter J. Cotch

Rockport