While we have only just celebrated our independence from England, perhaps we should rethink that move. If we were still a colony, we would have universal health care, and college would be affordable for the middle class at approximately $13,000 a year. Also, slavery was abolished in 1833, which means we never would have had a Civil War and lost so many lives. Could we retroactively become a colony now? We’ll bring them lots of tea to make amends.

Sandra Weintraub