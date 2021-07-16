Home of the Week: A new Quincy carriage house with its own garage

Year built 2021

Square feet 800

Bedrooms 1

Baths 1 full

Water/Sewer Public

Fee $300-400 per month (estimated)

Taxes $7,878 (2021 estimated)

An old design is reborn through new construction. That’s the quick story of this carriage house in the city’s Post Island/Adams Shore neighborhood. The location is a short walk to the Atlantic — and Front (Heron) Beach — and that means seascapes from the windows and ocean breezes.

The home is the smaller of two detached housing units on a 0.17-acre lot. The other is a single-family home with three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and an asking price of $1,199,000. (The property is also listed as a two-family on the Multiple Listing Service.)

The long story is that the units replaced a single-family home that was damaged in a storm. The property is in a floodplain, but it is up to individual insurers as to whether the home needs flood insurance, according to the listing agent, who said the “home is built above the flood elevation.” The home’s electrical and heating and cooling systems are on the second floor — a smart design that can keep repair costs down if a flood does occur.

The unit is positioned at the rear of the lot, and where the design would have called for horse-drawn vehicles to be parked, there is a garage. The entrance to the living quarters is from a stairway on the right side of the building. Inside the front door is another set of stairs. This one leads to an open floor plan comprising the living area, dining space, and kitchen.

The eye-catcher here is the arrangement of six windows framing the ocean view. The windows flank a slider to an expansive deck with stairs to the backyard and fire pit.

The kitchen offers blue and white cabinetry, white quartz counters, stainless-steel appliances, a farmhouse sink, and a backsplash that mixes white subway tile and patterned blue-and-white glass tile. A stainless-steel hood hangs over an island with a cooktop.

The living area centers on a gas fireplace with a marble surround and a white wood mantel with raised panels. White picture frame wainscoting adds a pleasing contrast to the gray upper walls in this open layout. Recessed lighting and hardwood flooring run throughout this home.

The bedroom suite is behind a pocket door off the kitchen. Windows line one wall of the room, which has a high ceiling dotted with a ceiling fan. The bedroom offers a walk-in closet that is 6 feet deep. The en-suite bath has a long white cabinet topped with a manmade material that mimics marble. The flooring is white tile, and the surround of the shower, which has no door, is white subway tile. The bathroom cabinet handles and faucets are brass.

The unit includes washer and dryer connections and has central air.

Teagan Gaeta of the AHA Homes Team at eXp Realty is the listing agent.

The home has a garage tucked underneath. Bostonrephoto

The expansive deck off the main living area offers a view of the ocean. Bostonrephoto

The bath ends in a door-less shower. Bostonrephoto

The living area has a view of the ocean. Bostonrephoto

The kitchen offers a mix of white and blue cabinetry and tile. Bostonrephoto

The bedroom has a high ceiling and a hardwood floor. Bostonrephoto

The bedroom has three windows. Bostonrephoto

There are two properties on the lot: a carriage house and a single-family home. Bostonrephoto

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com.

