Blue Jays receive approval to resume games in Toronto beginning July 30

The Blue Jays asked the federal government to allow them to play at Rogers Centre starting July 30 and wanted a response by Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays have received approval from both Canadian health officials and the country’s immigration minister to resume play in Canada later this month, an official familiar with the talks told The Associated Press.

The Blue Jays played home games during the shortened 2020 season in Buffalo, New York, and started this season in Dunedin, Fla., before moving to Buffalo. The Canadian government didn’t allow the team to play in Toronto because of the risk of spreading COVID-19, citing frequent travel required in the US during a baseball season.

The U.S.-Canada border remains closed to nonessential travel, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week those restrictions could end in mid-August.

Major League Baseball requires an exemption for unvaccinated players and team staff to play games in Canada. As of this month, fully vaccinated players who have valid work permits are no longer required to complete a 14-day quarantine upon entry into Canada, but some teams have players who are not vaccinated.

The Blue Jays described Friday as a breaking point, noting the club has a long homestand starting July 30 that represents over 25 percent of the remaining games at a crucial juncture competitively. Toronto last played at 49,000-capacity Rogers Centre on Sept. 29, 2019.

The club said vaccinated players and staff on the home and visiting teams will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, with no quarantine requirement, and that fully vaccinated individuals will undergo weekly testing. Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people on the home and visiting teams will adhere to a modified quarantine for their first 14 days in Canada. They will be permitted to leave their residence only to participate in baseball activities at Rogers Centre.

Starlin Castro put on leave after domestic abuse allegation

Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse policy.

Castro is hitting .283 with three home runs and 38 RBIs in 87 games so far this season. He is in his second season with the Nationals after stints with the Cubs, Yankees and Marlins.

Castro was placed on the restricted list June 16 due to what Nationals manager Dave Martinez at the time said were “family matters.” According to the Washington Post, that matter is separate from the one that led the 31-year-old infielder to be placed on leave, and that the unspecified accusations against Castro are in reference to an incident that happened earlier in the year.

“This is a totally different situation,” Martinez said Friday. “If I would have known about this a month ago, we would have had a different conversation. I can tell you that.”

The leave, which Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is also on, was imposed under the policy adopted by MLB and the players’ union in 2015 and can be the initial step leading to a longer suspension.

Also Friday, Nationals broadcaster F.P. Santangelo returned to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network broadcast booth. A Nats color analysts since 2011, Santangelo has been absent since late April, after he was accused of sexual misconduct in an anonymous Instagram post. A league investigation was inconclusive, according to the Post.

Houston gets its All-Stars back

The Houston Astros activated All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa from the injured list, where he’d been since last week due to health and safety protocols. He skipped Tuesday’s All-Star Game so he could spend time with his wife, Daniella, who is expecting the couple’s first child. Correa, Jose Altuve, and Michael Brantley were in the starting lineup Friday night. Altuve missed the All-Star game so he could have more time to deal with unspecified issues with his left leg, and Brantley skipped the festivities in Colorado because of lingering soreness on his right side . . . The Tigers and Twins’ doubleheader scheduled for Detroit was postponed due to rain. The first game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Saturday, with the second game being made up as an afternoon game on Monday, Aug. 30.