Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association announces boys’ honorees for 2021 season

The Eastern Massachusetts Lacrosse Coaches Association revealed its All-America, All-Academic, and Sportsman of the Year teams for the 2021 season on Thursday.

Michael Ayers, Jimmy Ayers, and Michael Kelly from Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep headlined the All-America first team, along with BC High star midfielder Carter Rice, Acton-Boxborough’s Jed Hoggard, and Lincoln-Sudbury pole Matt Dooley. Steven Cohen and Conor Trant represented Division 2 state champion Concord-Carlisle.

Reading senior Matt Blasi and Scituate senior Patrick DeMatteo paced the All-America second team after leading their respective teams to sectional titles this season.