Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association announces boys’ honorees for 2021 season

The Eastern Massachusetts Lacrosse Coaches Association revealed its All-America, All-Academic, and Sportsman of the Year teams for the 2021 season on Thursday.
Michael Ayers, Jimmy Ayers, and Michael Kelly from Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep headlined the All-America first team, along with BC High star midfielder Carter Rice, Acton-Boxborough’s Jed Hoggard, and Lincoln-Sudbury pole Matt Dooley. Steven Cohen and Conor Trant represented Division 2 state champion Concord-Carlisle.
Reading senior Matt Blasi and Scituate senior Patrick DeMatteo paced the All-America second team after leading their respective teams to sectional titles this season.
Bishop Feehan senior AJ Quetta, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a hockey game in January, was honored as a Sportsman of the Year, while Lincoln-Sudbury’s Steve Marrow was named Person of the Year.
Natick coach Nate Kittler was awarded Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the Division 1 South semifinals.
Here’s the full list of the award recipients:
All-America First Team
▪ Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep
▪ Michael Ayers, St. John’s Prep
▪ Graham Brady, Acton-Boxborough
▪ Steven Cohen, Concord-Carlisle
▪ Joe Conley, Chelmsford
▪ Hayden Donley, Lincoln-Sudbury
▪ Matt Dooley, Lincoln-Sudbury
▪ Pierce Gregory, Dover-Sherborn
▪ Jed Hoggard, Acton-Boxborough
▪ Michael Kelly, St. John’s Prep
▪ Matt Lazzaro, Franklin
▪ Colby LeBlanc, Natick
▪ Sam Mattson, King Philip
▪ John Mullen, Norwell
▪ Carter Rice, BC High
▪ John Sula, Hingham
▪ Conor Trant, Concord-Carlisle
All-America Second Team
▪ Sam Bellomy, Hingham
▪ Matt Blasi, Reading
▪ Charlie Budd, Dover-Sherborn
▪ TJ Casey, Medfield
▪ TJ Dalicandro, Natick
▪ Luke Davis, Franklin
▪ Pat DeMatteo, Scituate
▪ Matt Dussault, Melrose
▪ Brendan Fennell, Melrose
▪ David Gagnon, Chelmsford
▪ Zach Harvey, Franklin
▪ Jack Malone, Lincoln-Sudbury
▪ Charlie Miele, Reading
▪ Eddie Perry, Bridgewater-Raynham
▪ Will Shull, Marblehead
▪ Louis Timmins, BC High
▪ James Wilder, Medfield
Academic All-America
▪ Trent Bunker, Masconomet
▪ Charles Danis, St. John’s Prep
▪ Kevin Ewanich, St. John’s Prep
▪ Daniel Groder, Triton
▪ Grant Landon, Hamilton-Wenham
▪ Emmett Martin, BC High
▪ Peter Mitchell, Chelmsford
▪ Evan Muller, Methuen
▪ William Munroe, Wayland
▪ Philip Natsis, Wayland
▪ James Peterson, Bridgewater-Raynham
▪ Thomas Pino, Melrose
▪ Mitchell Powers, Pentucket
▪ Jacob Wolinski, North Andover
Sportsman of the Year
▪ Max Lockhart, Hamilton-Wenham
▪ Emmett Martin, BC High
▪ AJ Quetta, Bishop Feehan
▪ Gustavo Coto, Bedford
▪ Logan Carr, Andover
▪ Mike Cassarano, Reading
▪ Omari Franklin, Lexington
▪ Quinton Champagne, Bridgewater-Raynham
▪ Damien O’Day, East Bridgewater
▪ Kevin Lyons, Holliston
Person of the Year
▪ Steve Marrow, Lincoln-Sudbury
Assistant Coach of the Year
▪ Jon Smith, Concord-Carlisle
Coach of the Year
▪ Nate Kittler, Natick