HIGH SCHOOLS

Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association announces boys’ honorees for 2021 season

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated July 16, 2021, 33 minutes ago
BC High's Carter Rice (3) is a first-team All-America selection by the Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association.
BC High's Carter Rice (3) is a first-team All-America selection by the Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

The Eastern Massachusetts Lacrosse Coaches Association revealed its All-America, All-Academic, and Sportsman of the Year teams for the 2021 season on Thursday.

Michael Ayers, Jimmy Ayers, and Michael Kelly from Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep headlined the All-America first team, along with BC High star midfielder Carter Rice, Acton-Boxborough’s Jed Hoggard, and Lincoln-Sudbury pole Matt Dooley. Steven Cohen and Conor Trant represented Division 2 state champion Concord-Carlisle.

Reading senior Matt Blasi and Scituate senior Patrick DeMatteo paced the All-America second team after leading their respective teams to sectional titles this season.

Bishop Feehan senior AJ Quetta, who suffered a severe spinal cord injury during a hockey game in January, was honored as a Sportsman of the Year, while Lincoln-Sudbury’s Steve Marrow was named Person of the Year.

Natick coach Nate Kittler was awarded Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the Division 1 South semifinals.

Here’s the full list of the award recipients:

All-America First Team

▪ Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep

▪ Michael Ayers, St. John’s Prep

▪ Graham Brady, Acton-Boxborough

▪ Steven Cohen, Concord-Carlisle

▪ Joe Conley, Chelmsford

▪ Hayden Donley, Lincoln-Sudbury

▪ Matt Dooley, Lincoln-Sudbury

▪ Pierce Gregory, Dover-Sherborn

▪ Jed Hoggard, Acton-Boxborough

▪ Michael Kelly, St. John’s Prep

▪ Matt Lazzaro, Franklin

▪ Colby LeBlanc, Natick

▪ Sam Mattson, King Philip

▪ John Mullen, Norwell

▪ Carter Rice, BC High

▪ John Sula, Hingham

▪ Conor Trant, Concord-Carlisle

All-America Second Team

▪ Sam Bellomy, Hingham

▪ Matt Blasi, Reading

▪ Charlie Budd, Dover-Sherborn

▪ TJ Casey, Medfield

▪ TJ Dalicandro, Natick

▪ Luke Davis, Franklin

▪ Pat DeMatteo, Scituate

▪ Matt Dussault, Melrose

▪ Brendan Fennell, Melrose

▪ David Gagnon, Chelmsford

▪ Zach Harvey, Franklin

▪ Jack Malone, Lincoln-Sudbury

▪ Charlie Miele, Reading

▪ Eddie Perry, Bridgewater-Raynham

▪ Will Shull, Marblehead

▪ Louis Timmins, BC High

▪ James Wilder, Medfield

Academic All-America

▪ Trent Bunker, Masconomet

▪ Charles Danis, St. John’s Prep

▪ Kevin Ewanich, St. John’s Prep

▪ Daniel Groder, Triton

▪ Grant Landon, Hamilton-Wenham

▪ Emmett Martin, BC High

▪ Peter Mitchell, Chelmsford

▪ Evan Muller, Methuen

▪ William Munroe, Wayland

▪ Philip Natsis, Wayland

▪ James Peterson, Bridgewater-Raynham

▪ Thomas Pino, Melrose

▪ Mitchell Powers, Pentucket

▪ Jacob Wolinski, North Andover

Sportsman of the Year

▪ Max Lockhart, Hamilton-Wenham

▪ Emmett Martin, BC High

▪ AJ Quetta, Bishop Feehan

▪ Gustavo Coto, Bedford

▪ Logan Carr, Andover

▪ Mike Cassarano, Reading

▪ Omari Franklin, Lexington

▪ Quinton Champagne, Bridgewater-Raynham

▪ Damien O’Day, East Bridgewater

▪ Kevin Lyons, Holliston

Person of the Year

▪ Steve Marrow, Lincoln-Sudbury

Assistant Coach of the Year

▪ Jon Smith, Concord-Carlisle

Coach of the Year

▪ Nate Kittler, Natick

