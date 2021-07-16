Eduardo Rodriguez, Red Sox clean up against Yankees in first game out of break

In the first half, no team did a better job against their most direct competitors than the Sox. The team’s .677 winning percentage (21-10 record) was the highest of any team in baseball against its own division. If the Red Sox continue such a pattern into mid-August, their hold on the division’s top spot will be difficult to break.

NEW YORK — For the Red Sox, the coming weeks come with both a challenge and opportunity. After a one-day delay to opening of the second half due to Thursday’s COVID-19 outbreak on the Yankees, the team opened the second half Friday in the Bronx to open stretches of 18 straight games and 30 of 33 against the AL East.

Advertisement

On Friday, against a patchwork Yankees roster reeling from both injuries and COVID-19, the Red Sox showed no signs of relenting with a chance both to resume their own postseason quest and to demolish those of their rivals. Eduardo Rodriguez and two Red Sox relievers combined to shut out the Yankees, 4-0. The Sox improved to a jaw-dropping 7-0 against the Yankees this year.

Rodriguez took the mound looking like a pitcher committed to reversing his fortunes. The newly cleanshaven lefthander had reason to seek change.

The veteran emerged from the first half with a 5.52 ERA, the worst by any Sox starter since 2016. Yet that number was inflated in part by bad luck.

Based on Rodriguez’s career-best strikeout rate (27.0 percent), career-low walk rate (5.5 percent), and the quality of contact against him, Statcast pegged him as having pitched to an expected ERA of 3.64. The disparity between his expected and actual ERAs was one of the highest in baseball.

Early Friday, Rodriguez looked vulnerable. He wasn’t missing any bats, and in fact, the Yankees seemed very comfortable in the batter’s box. It was the type of outing that often went sideways in the first half.

Advertisement

Instead, he found traction even before he found his form. In the bottom of the second, the Yankees made loud contact twice. Yet a pair of loud flyballs by Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner expired on the warning track, permitting Rodriguez to settle into a rhythm that produced one of his best outings of the year.

From the third through sixth innings, Rodriguez recorded eight of 11 outs by strikeout, gaining the feel for a 92-94 m.p.h. fastball, changeup, and slider. His only unsteady moment came with two outs in the fifth, when — with a 3-0 Red Sox lead — a one-out walk and two-out error by Bobby Dalbec brought the tying run to the plate.

But against the COVID- and injury-raved Yankees lineup, that potential run came in the form of nine-hole hitter Tim Locastro. Rodriguez dispatched him with a changeup to end the threat. The Yankees never threatened again, as Rodriguez eventually completed 5⅔ shutout innings in which he allowed two hits, walked two, and struck out eight.

His outing was made comfortable by a Red Sox offense that built upon its many first-half lessons in the way that exploiting another team’s missteps — even something as trivial as a foul tip — can alter the course of a game.

Catching is hard. Catching a ball that changes its trajectory ever so slightly is even harder. Those who can do it well possess a special skill.

Advertisement

In the top of the second, with Xander Bogaerts (walk) on first, Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez could not secure a two-strike foul tip from Rafael Devers off New York starter Jordan Montgomery. Four pitches later, Devers drilled a double on a fastball away to left-center. What could have been a runner on first with one out turned into men on second and third with no outs.

The Red Sox did not let the turn of events go to waste. Hunter Renfroe’s RBI groundout gave the Sox a 1-0 advantage, and with two outs, Arroyo stayed on a changeup away and lined a rocket into the Yankee Stadium jet stream to right-center for a two-run homer and 3-0 Red Sox advantage.

Those were the only runs allowed by Montgomery, who likely has spent the past month muttering under his breath. The Yankees starter — who allowed three runs in six innings Friday — has left each of his last five starts trailing either 1-0 or 3-0. He hasn’t had a single run of support while in a game since June 15.

Perhaps Montgomery found reassurance in the inability of the Yankees to score after he and Rodriguez had left.

Hirokazu Sawamura relieved Rodriguez with a runner on second in the bottom of the sixth and immediately elicited an inning-ending groundout. The Sox then summoned righthander Tanner Houck for his first big league appearance since May.

Houck delivered exactly what the Sox sought in putting him in a swingman role: Three bullpen-sparing scoreless innings in which he allowed one hit and one walk while striking out three. In the process, Houck earned his first big league save.

Advertisement

He cruised across the finish line after J.D. Martinez tacked on an insurance run in the eighth by blasting an 0-2 meatball from reliever Justin Wilson into the right field stands for a solo homer, his 19th. Martinez has reached base at least once in 29 straight games.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.