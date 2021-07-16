How the Revolution look to bounce back from a loss to last-place Toronto on Saturday in Atlanta

“If I look back at the previous games you’re referring to, there’s just some strange plays that resulted in goals against,” said Arena. “We look like the Three Stooges at times, but those are things we can correct. We’ve talked about it and we’re working on it, so hopefully they don’t occur again.”

The Revolution allowed three goals in the first 24 minutes, marking the fifth consecutive game they’ve surrendered two or more goals. Coach Bruce Arena didn’t seem too concerned about the recent defensive struggles on Thursday as the Revolution prepared for Saturday’s game against host Atlanta United, which will be televised nationally on ESPN (5 p.m.).

The Revolution have had more than a week to mull over a 3-2 loss at Gillette Stadium to last-place Toronto FC on July 7.

The loss to Toronto dropped the Revolution to 0-2-1 in its last three matches, but New England still resides atop the Eastern Conference with a 7-3-3 record.

The Revolution allowed just seven goals in their first eight matches, resulting in a 5-1-2 start. In their last five matches, the Revolution have ceded 11 goals and gone 2-2-1.

They’ll also play a second straight match without goalkeeper Matt Turner, who has backstopped the US national team to a 3-0 record in the Gold Cup. Brad Knighton allowed three goals on seven shots against Toronto.

“Keep working, get better, and be ready for the next game,” said Arena. “It’s certainly not a situation we’re panicking about. We’re not the worst team in the league at the moment. I think we’ll be fine.”

The Revolution will play in Atlanta for the first time since losing in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. Atlanta has been a challenging opponent over the years, but the Revolution finally broke through with their first win (2-1) in the series on May 1 at Gillette Stadium.

Under first-year coach Gabriel Heinze, Atlanta is 2-3-7 with a minus-2 goal differential. Both wins have come at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“I think it’s a very important game after two or three bad matches or not our best games,” said Revolution midfielder Carlos Gil. “I think the perfect way is to take the 3 points. We know it’s a hard game with many fans. They need the 3 points, too, so it’ll be difficult, but we’ll try to take the 3 points.”

On offense, the Revolution will look to keep riding the playmaking prowess of Gil, who leads MLS with 10 assists. New England is 18-0-5 all time when he registers an assist. Gil, Adam Buksa, and Gustavo Bou — the team’s three designated players — have factored in 19 of the team’s 22 goals this season.

The trio started together against Toronto and could do so again Saturday.

“We understand very well each other, but that’s a question for Bruce and what his idea is on that,” said Buksa. “I’m ready to play in every formation.”