Lynn English alum Ben Bowden called up as Rockies battle COVID-19 outbreak

Along with the Yankees COVID-19 issues in New York, Colorado on Friday was without manager Bud Black and first base coach Ron Gideon, and four players — righthanders Antonio Senzatela, Yency Almonte and Jhoulys Chacín, and outfielder Yonathan Daza — were added to the COVID-19 IL prior to the Rockies’ game against the Dodgers.

The teams still planned to play their game, with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saying all players and staff from Los Angeles have gone through two rounds of testing.