Red Sox ace Chris Sale reports no ill effects following rehab appearance

To the contrary, he felt great. Not only was his arm pain-free, but the 32-year-old — who has overhauled his nutrition and conditioning while recovering from Tommy John surgery — saw evident improvement in how he recovered physically from the outing.

On Thursday, the lefthander made his first game appearance in 23 months — three shutout innings and 39 pitches against Orioles minor leaguers in the Florida Complex League. On Friday, he reported to the Red Sox’ extended spring training facility in Fort Myers and played catch with no ill effects.

“Everything went well,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who texted with the pitcher. “He’s made some adjustments as far as his nutrition, his workouts, all that. He’s actually a lot stronger now than what he was a few years ago. He’s very excited with that.”

With Sale healthy after that rehab start, he’ll now progress to facing more advanced minor league hitters. The lefthander is slated to start in Double-A Portland on Tuesday, when the Sea Dogs host the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field. The Red Sox still intend to get him stretched out to at least five innings, meaning a minimum of two more rehab starts.

Nonetheless, barring a setback, the team now is confident of seeing Sale back in the rotation within a matter of weeks.

Duran waits for major league debut

Two days into his major league career, Jarren Duran has received a lesson in an unwanted trait: Patience.

With Jordan Montgomery — one of the toughest left-on-left starters in the big leagues — starting for the Yankees, the Sox elected to keep Duran out of the starting lineup Friday. Thus, one day after his scheduled debut was delayed by the COVID-19-induced postponement of Thursday’s game, the much-anticipated prospect had to wait a second consecutive day for his first big league start.

“He just got benched,” Cora said with a chuckle. “It happens.”

Duran, who got to meet with his family for an outdoor dinner in New York on Thursday night, said that he was comfortable waiting until the Red Sox saw fit to let him make his debut.

“It’s part of the game,” Duran said. “Some days you play. Some days you don’t play. I’m coming up to their team, so when they want me to play, I’ll be ready.”

Duran noted that he had prior experience coming off the bench if the Sox wanted to summon him in the later innings Friday against the Yankees. Not only did he contribute in that role in the 2019 All-Star Futures Game, but he also was a reserve for a significant portion of his high school career.

Still, the decision to have Duran sit against a lefty wasn’t a given. The 24-year-old posted remarkable numbers through the minor leagues against lefties, hitting .360/.419/.470 against them in his three minor league seasons. But even with Alex Verdugo struggling against southpaws (.207/.254/.252), Cora wanted to stay with a top-of-the-order constant.

“He’s our left fielder. He’s been hitting second the whole season,” Cora said. “There is no science. There are no numbers. You can say he’s hitting .200, but Alex has been there the whole season. So we’ll stick with him.”

Gonzalez placed on injured list

To open roster spots for Duran and righthander Tanner Houck — who were officially added to the roster before the start of Friday’s game — the Sox placed Marwin Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list retroactive to July 13 with a right hamstring strain. The team also designated righthander Austin Brice (who was called up Sunday) for assignment, thus clearing both a big league and 40-man roster spot. Gonzalez, who is hitting .205/.286/.297 in 70 games, may need longer than 10 days to return to health. The utilityman had sat out five games last week because of a hamstring injury before his ill-fated, one-game attempt to return to the lineup last Sunday against the Phillies. “It was actually worse than the first time,” Cora said. “It was bad compared to when we slowed him down a little bit [before the break]. We’re not going to rush him, let’s put it that way.” . . . With the postponement of Thursday’s game, the Red Sox altered their rotation slightly. Eduardo Rodriguez, the scheduled Thursday starter, instead started Friday. Nate Eovaldi will start Saturday, his originally scheduled day, while Martín Pérez — the originally scheduled Friday starter — will get the ball Sunday. Nick Pivetta was nudged back from Sunday in New York to Monday in Buffalo, while Garrett Richards will start Tuesday in Buffalo . . . MLB announced that Thursday’s postponed game will be made up in a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 17. For now, that timing appears more favorable to the Red Sox — who have offdays both before and after a two-day, three-game series in New York — than Yankees, who will be amidst a stretch of 12 games in 11 days. With six Yankees — Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka, Nestor Cortes, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Wandy Peralta — placed on the COVID-19-related injured list and Luke Voit (knee) heading to the “regular” injured list, the Yankees called up several players Friday. The team added catcher Rob Brantly, infielders Chris Gittens and Hoy Park, and outfielder Greg Allen to the roster. On Thursday, the team had called up outfielder Trey Amburgey and activated reliever Zack Britton.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.