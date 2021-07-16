Red Sox and Yankees hopeful Friday game can proceed as scheduled

That is not a certainty. Any additional positive COVID-19 tests could lead to further postponements. But for now, amidst heightened testing of both the Yankees and Red Sox, Major League Baseball – which is in charge of the decision about whether or not to play – has not seen cause to rule out playing on Friday.

Six Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Three of them – identified by the Yankees as pitchers Nestor Cortes, Jonathan Loaisiga, and Wandy Peralta – tested positive both in rapid tests and PCR tests. Three more – Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, and Kyle Higashioka – returned positive results to multiple rapid tests and were awaiting confirmation from their PCR tests.

With players returning from either the All-Star break or the All-Star Game, the Red Sox conducted team-wide re-entry testing early on Thursday. Judge’s positive test was cause for concern among the Red Sox because the All-Star outfielder and two other Yankees (Aroldis Chapman and Gerrit Cole) shared a clubhouse with five Red Sox during the All-Star game.

One of those five All-Stars, J.D. Martinez, said on Thursday afternoon that he was going to undergo additional testing based on his proximity to members of the Yankees during the All-Star festivities in Denver. Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Matt Barnes, and Nate Eovaldi also were expected to do so.

“Obviously I’m worried,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Thursday – at a time when he didn’t know that Judge was among those awaiting test results. “Some of [the Red Sox All-Stars] are vaccinated. Some of them are not. Just a matter of hopefully they get tested [Thursday], they got tested [Thursday] morning I think it was, and hopefully everything comes back the way it should.”

As of Thursday evening, there had been no known positive tests among the Red Sox. Further testing was taking place with both teams on Friday.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.