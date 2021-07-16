fb-pixel Skip to main content

Report: NBA keeping playoff play-in tournament for 2021-22 postseason

By Jon Couture Globe correspondent,Updated July 16, 2021, 13 minutes ago
Jayson Tatum led the way with 50 points at the Celtics defeated Washington to advance to the NBA playoffs on May 18 at TD Garden.
The NBA play-in tournament won’t be a one-year wonder.

According to ESPN, both the NBA and its players association agreed to keep the four-team qualifiers for the Nos. 7 and 8 spots in each team’s conference postseason for another year. Final approval from the league’s board of governors is expected in August, ESPN reported.

The Celtics were part of the 2020-21 play-in, finishing the regular season with the seventh-best record in the East. They beat No. 8 seed Washington on May 18 to move into the first round, Jayson Tatum scoring 50 points. The Wizards, meanwhile, then faced the winner of an elimination game between No. 9 Indiana and No. 10 Charlotte two nights later, routing the Pacers to earn the No. 8 spot in the first round.

After the league staged a one-game Western Conference play-in during the pandemic-delayed 2019-20 season, the tournament concept was a hit, with the May 19 game between Golden State and the Lakers netting ESPN’s second-largest audience of the season. The league also believed the play-in discouraged tanking, with the ESPN story noting 24 of the NBA’s 30 teams had a chance to earn a spot in at least the play-in tournament in the final two weeks of this season.

“There was some resistance to the play-in tournament. I hope it’s a new element of our game. We hope to go forward with that,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said prior to Game 4 of the Finals on Wednesday.

