Report: NBA keeping playoff play-in tournament for 2021-22 postseason

The NBA play-in tournament won’t be a one-year wonder.

According to ESPN, both the NBA and its players association agreed to keep the four-team qualifiers for the Nos. 7 and 8 spots in each team’s conference postseason for another year. Final approval from the league’s board of governors is expected in August, ESPN reported.

The Celtics were part of the 2020-21 play-in, finishing the regular season with the seventh-best record in the East. They beat No. 8 seed Washington on May 18 to move into the first round, Jayson Tatum scoring 50 points. The Wizards, meanwhile, then faced the winner of an elimination game between No. 9 Indiana and No. 10 Charlotte two nights later, routing the Pacers to earn the No. 8 spot in the first round.