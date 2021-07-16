Richard Sherman facing 5 misdemeanor charges after domestic dispute

Free-agent NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was charged with five misdemeanors in Washington state’s King County District Court on Friday. Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after, the police said, he drunkenly crashed his car in a construction zone and tried to break through the door to the home of his in-laws in Redmond, a suburb east of Seattle. Prosecutors charged Sherman with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, malicious mischief, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The first three are gross misdemeanors, which can bring punishments of up to 364 days in jail, while the last two are misdemeanors, which can lead to up to 90 days in jail. Across three hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Sherman argued with his wife, drank multiple bottles of alcohol, threatened to kill himself, drove while drunk to his in-laws’ house and tried to break down the door in search of his children, according to police statements and 911 calls. Multiple police officers and a police dog eventually subdued him, and the police arrested Sherman a little after 2 a.m. Wednesday. “I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” Sherman said in a statement Friday. He added that he has been “dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.”
Dispute may lead to Broncos’ sale
The feud over the ownership of the Denver Broncos moved a step closer to resolution — and a potential sale of the club — this week when a judge in Arapahoe County dismissed a lawsuit that contested the will of former owner Pat Bowlen, who died in 2019. The suit had been filed by two of Bowlen’s adult daughters and was at the center of a fight over control of the NFL team between his seven children and team executives. The tug of war dates to 2014 when Bowlen, who had Alzheimer’s disease, surrendered control of the team to a trust and laid out the terms of succession: Three trust administrators, led by Broncos CEO Joe Ellis, would pick the team’s next principal owner from among Bowlen’s heirs or sell the team.
CYCLING
Mohoric takes 2nd Tour de France stage win
Matej Mohoric put a finger to his mouth then made a zipping-the-lips gesture before he crossed the finish line. Two days after police searched his hotel room at the Tour de France, the Slovenian champion had a message to his critics. “It was a sign to show people that question our performances to be mindful that we are making huge sacrifices,” he said after posting a second stage win by surging solo from a breakaway group with a darting attack. Mohoric, who rides for the Bahrain Victorious team, made his move with 26 kilometers (16 miles) left in Stage 19 and produced a tremendous individual effort after spending the day at the front. His victory brought relief to his team, which was raided as part of a doping investigation.
GOLF
Clanton and Suwannapura have LPGA lead
Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational. Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match Clanton and Suwannapura at 15-under 195 at windy Midland Country Club. The teams will close Saturday with a best-ball round. Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019 ... J.T. Poston shot a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take the second-round lead in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship. Poston had a 13-under 131 total at rain-soaked Keene Trace in the tournament that was delayed twice Thursday because of rain and lightning.
MISCELLANY
ABA impresario dead
Dennis Murphy, the impresario of alternative athletic leagues, including the American Basketball Association, who also shook up tennis and ice hockey and launched imaginative, sometimes quixotic ventures in other sports, among them indoor roller hockey, died Thursday at an assistant living facility in Placentia, California. He was 94 ... The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract ... UEFA compensated Dublin and Bilbao for dropping them as European Championship hosts by awarding each city a future Europa League final. Dublin will host the 2024 final and Bilbao the 2025 climax ... Former Illinois football star Bobby Roundtree, who was paralyzed from the waist down in a swimming accident two years ago, died , the university said. He was 23.