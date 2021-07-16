Richard Sherman facing 5 misdemeanor charges after domestic dispute

Free-agent NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was charged with five misdemeanors in Washington state’s King County District Court on Friday. Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after, the police said, he drunkenly crashed his car in a construction zone and tried to break through the door to the home of his in-laws in Redmond, a suburb east of Seattle. Prosecutors charged Sherman with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, malicious mischief, criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The first three are gross misdemeanors, which can bring punishments of up to 364 days in jail, while the last two are misdemeanors, which can lead to up to 90 days in jail. Across three hours Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Sherman argued with his wife, drank multiple bottles of alcohol, threatened to kill himself, drove while drunk to his in-laws’ house and tried to break down the door in search of his children, according to police statements and 911 calls. Multiple police officers and a police dog eventually subdued him, and the police arrested Sherman a little after 2 a.m. Wednesday. “I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night,” Sherman said in a statement Friday. He added that he has been “dealing with some personal challenges over the last several months, but that is not an excuse for how I acted.”

Dispute may lead to Broncos’ sale

The feud over the ownership of the Denver Broncos moved a step closer to resolution — and a potential sale of the club — this week when a judge in Arapahoe County dismissed a lawsuit that contested the will of former owner Pat Bowlen, who died in 2019. The suit had been filed by two of Bowlen’s adult daughters and was at the center of a fight over control of the NFL team between his seven children and team executives. The tug of war dates to 2014 when Bowlen, who had Alzheimer’s disease, surrendered control of the team to a trust and laid out the terms of succession: Three trust administrators, led by Broncos CEO Joe Ellis, would pick the team’s next principal owner from among Bowlen’s heirs or sell the team.