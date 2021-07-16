fb-pixel Skip to main content

These photos show the devastation floods in Western Europe have caused

By Associated PressUpdated July 16, 2021, 10 minutes ago
This picture taken in Chaudfontaine, near Liege, shows debris piled up next to a bridge after the flood.
This picture taken in Chaudfontaine, near Liege, shows debris piled up next to a bridge after the flood.JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images

Dozens of people are dead and many more are missing after floods caused by heavy rain devastated parts of Western Europe this week.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said more than 60 people had died there, including some residents of an assisted living facility for disabled people in the town of Sinzig who were surprised by a sudden rush of water from the nearby Ahr River. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at more than 40, but warned that the figure could increase. Hundreds are still missing, but authorities cautioned that some reports of missing people could be duplicated or complicated by disruptions in phone service and road access.

After Germany, Belgium was the hardest hit by the floods that caused homes to be ripped away.

Here’s a look at the damage:

A local resident stands in his house facing the destroyed and flooded road in Trooz, near Liege, in Belgium.
A local resident stands in his house facing the destroyed and flooded road in Trooz, near Liege, in Belgium.JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images
A backhoe removes mud behind a bus in Euskirchen, western Germany.
A backhoe removes mud behind a bus in Euskirchen, western Germany.SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images
An aerial view shows people looked at the emptying of the damaged Steinbach hydrolic dam in Euskirchen, western Germany.
An aerial view shows people looked at the emptying of the damaged Steinbach hydrolic dam in Euskirchen, western Germany.SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images
An aerial view shows the damaged Steinbach hydrolic dam in Euskirchen, western Germany.
An aerial view shows the damaged Steinbach hydrolic dam in Euskirchen, western Germany.SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images
A man carried a pump with a wheelbarrow as he crossed a bridge in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany.
A man carried a pump with a wheelbarrow as he crossed a bridge in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany.INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
Debris and pieces of fabric hang on the railing along the river in Bad Muenstereifel.
Debris and pieces of fabric hang on the railing along the river in Bad Muenstereifel.INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
Destroyed pavement is seen outside two restaurants in the pedestrian zone in Bad Muenstereifel.
Destroyed pavement is seen outside two restaurants in the pedestrian zone in Bad Muenstereifel.INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
Damaged possessions lined a street in Bad Neuenahr, Germany.
Damaged possessions lined a street in Bad Neuenahr, Germany.Philipp von Ditfurth/Associated Press
Damaged cars and possessions lined a street in Bad Neuenahr, Germany.
Damaged cars and possessions lined a street in Bad Neuenahr, Germany.Philipp von Ditfurth/Associated Press
Residents in a flooded street in Pepinster, Belgium.
Residents in a flooded street in Pepinster, Belgium.FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images
Residents packed belongings in their car in a flooded street in Pepinster.
Residents packed belongings in their car in a flooded street in Pepinster.FRANCOIS WALSCHAERTS/AFP via Getty Images
A man walked past a car stuck in the channel in Bad Muenstereifel.
A man walked past a car stuck in the channel in Bad Muenstereifel.INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images
A British red telephone box is seen in the flooded pedestrian zone of Bad Muenstereifel.
A British red telephone box is seen in the flooded pedestrian zone of Bad Muenstereifel.INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

