These photos show the devastation floods in Western Europe have caused

Dozens of people are dead and many more are missing after floods caused by heavy rain devastated parts of Western Europe this week.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said more than 60 people had died there, including some residents of an assisted living facility for disabled people in the town of Sinzig who were surprised by a sudden rush of water from the nearby Ahr River. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at more than 40, but warned that the figure could increase. Hundreds are still missing, but authorities cautioned that some reports of missing people could be duplicated or complicated by disruptions in phone service and road access.