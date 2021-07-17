Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Cape Cod: Highlights were headed last week by a black-bellied whistling-duck along Surf Drive at Salt Pond in Falmouth. Other notable species included a brown booby observed from a whale watching boat several miles north of Provincetown, and a royal tern, a razorbill, and a common murre off Race Point Beach in Provincetown. In Nauset Marsh, there was an American golden-plover and a black skimmer.There were two Western sandpipers found at Minimoy Island off Chatham. At least two yellow-crowned night-herons were present at Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary in South Wellfleet and another continued at Hallet’s Pond in Yarmouth Port. A little blue heron was observed at West Dennis Beach, and a blue grosbeak continued to be noted at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth.

Bristol County: Two Caspian terns were spotted at Broad Cove in Somerset, and a ruddy duck was tallied in Fall River.

Essex County: A razorbill and a black guillemot were observed at Andrews Point in Rockport. A summering horned grebe continued to be seen off Marblehead. At Plum Island, there were sightings of two yellow-crowned night-herons, a king rail, and an American coot.

Greater Boston: Notables featured an acadian flycatcher at the Wellesley Office Park, a black vulture in Wrentham, two ruddy ducks at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, and a yellow-headed blackbird that briefly visited a feeder in Concord. Observers also spotted a least bittern, a sora, and an alder flycatcher at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord. There was a calling acadian flycatcher near the Charles River in Waban.

Nantucket: The wandering black-bellied whistling duck that has been seen at various places on the island recently was noted last week at Tuckernuck Island, where an American golden-plover was also found. A Eurasian collared-dove was spotted on Nantucket, where it was briefly seen visiting a feeder with mourning doves.

Plymouth County: The area hosted three sandhill cranes and an American bittern at Burrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, a great cormorant at Manomet Point, and 28 short-billed dowitchers and a clapper rail at Ellisville Harbor.

Western Mass.: At least two dickcissels and a blue grosbeak continued to be reported at the Southwick Wildlife Management Area in Southwick. In Hadley, four blue grosbeaks were spotted at the Honey Pot, and two purple martins were seen in the Fort River area. In Amherst, a scissor-tailed flycatcher was photographed on Rolling Ridge Road, and at least two Acadian flycatchers continued to be reported from Pelham at Gate 8 at Quabbin. In the Berkshires, three merlins were seen in Williamstown, a least bittern in Richmond, three red crossbills in Pittsfield, and a great egret and short-billed dowitcher in Sheffield.

Worcester County: Observers spotted four sandhill cranes in Hardwick; elsewhere in Hardwick, at Gate 43 at Quabbin, two families of common mergansers totaling 20 individuals were tallied.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.