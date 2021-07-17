Hy-Line Ferry strikes passenger vessel in Nantucket Harbor

A Hy-Line Ferry collided with another vessel in Nantucket Harbor in heavy fog Friday evening, according to the US Coast Guard.
The Grey Lady IV was departing Nantucket Harbor when it struck the other vessel, The Razor Bill, right outside the mouth of the harbor, around 8:45 p.m., said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick, a US Coast Guard spokeswoman. No injuries were reported, she said.
Wyrick said the cause of the collision was still under investigation but noted visibility was “very restricted” in the harbor Friday evening due to heavy fog.
Both ships were able to make it to their destinations without incident, Wyrick said. The Grey Lady went to the Nantucket Ferry Terminal while the other vessel went to the pier at Children’s Beach.
No passengers aboard the ferry were injured in the incident, Wyrick said. The other vessel, which Wyrick identified as a “passenger vessel,” was underway at the time of the collision but had no passengers aboard.
The Grey Lady experienced some starboard damage above the water line, Wyirck said. She said she was not aware of any other damage incurred during the collision.
Hy-Line Ferry officials could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.
