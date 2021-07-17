Hy-Line Ferry strikes passenger vessel in Nantucket Harbor

A Hy-Line Ferry collided with another vessel in Nantucket Harbor in heavy fog Friday evening, according to the US Coast Guard.

The Grey Lady IV was departing Nantucket Harbor when it struck the other vessel, The Razor Bill, right outside the mouth of the harbor, around 8:45 p.m., said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick, a US Coast Guard spokeswoman. No injuries were reported, she said.

Wyrick said the cause of the collision was still under investigation but noted visibility was “very restricted” in the harbor Friday evening due to heavy fog.