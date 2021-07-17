New England news in brief

A toxic red tide has led to a shellfish ban along most of the Massachusetts coast, causing another disruption in the state’s seafood market following several back-to-back rain closures, according to state officials. The harvest of all bivalve shellfish, including clams, oysters, mussels, and scallops, and carnivorous snails was banned Friday until further notice, the state’s Division of Marine Fisheries said in a press release. Elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poison, also known as red tide, has made the taking, selling, possession, or consumption of shellfish unsafe, according to the release. More than two dozen cities and towns from the New Hampshire border to Plymouth have been affected. Red tide, which is a harmful algae bloom, produces chemicals in the water that can sicken or kill marine life, Gloucester Shellfish Warden Peter Seminara said in a phone interview. When the algae is ingested by shellfish, it concentrates a toxin in them, he said. “We just want to remind people that are visiting beaches not to take any shellfish because there is potential for serious illness,” Seminara said.





TYNGSBOROUGH

Two dead of apparent CO poisoning

Two women were found dead Saturday morning inside a home which had high levels of carbon monoxide, police said. The women, ages 91 and 38, were found by firefighters and police officers who responded around 10:45 a.m. to a report of two unresponsive people at the home located on Muscuppic Trail, Police Chief Richard D. Howe said in a statement. Arriving fire crews were alerted to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide by specialized devices, the statement said. Firefghters ventilated the home, Howe said. National Grid also responded to the home and officials are seeking to determine the cause of the high carbon monoxide levels, Howe said. The names of the two women were not immediately released, pending notification of family members. Foul play is not suspected in the deaths, Howe said.

CHATHAM

Sharks detected off shore

Two sharks were spotted off the coast of Chatham Saturday afternoon, the latest in a string of sightings this weekend off Cape Cod, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app. The sharks were seen about 100 yards off North Beach Island at 1:26 p.m., according to the app. Earlier, a receiver also detected the presence of other great white sharks in that area, including James, who swam by at 6:03 a.m. He was also spotted Friday afternoon during one of the conservancy’s eco-trips, the Globe reported. A 12-foot shark was also seen in the surf off Chatham’s South Harbor entrance Friday, and multiple sharks were detected by receivers off Truro and Wellfleet over the last two days. One shark, named Hilary, was detected shortly before 1 a.m. near Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, the conservancy said. Hilary was spotted again by 6 a.m. after swimming down to the waters off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, according to the app. No beaches were closed as a result of any of the sightings.





NANTUCKET

Ferry strikes passenger vessel

A Hy-Line Ferry collided with another vessel in Nantucket Harbor in heavy fog around 8:45 p.m. Friday evening, according to the US Coast Guard. The Grey Lady IV was departing when it struck the other vessel, the Razor Bill, right outside the mouth of the harbor, said Petty Officer Amanda Wyrick, a US Coast Guard spokeswoman. There were no passengers aboard the Razor Bill. No one was injured on the ferry, she said. Wyrick said the cause of the collision was still under investigation but noted visibility was “very restricted” at the time due to heavy fog. The Grey Lady experienced some starboard damage above the water line, Wyrick said. Hy-Line Ferry officials did not return requests for comment Saturday.

STAMFORD, Conn.

Former President Bush donates to Valentine campaign

Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine has raised about $300,000 for his independent campaign for mayor, since announcing his bid in May, including donations from former President George W. Bush and other high-profile Republicans. Bush gave $500 to Valentine’s campaign, Hearst Connecticut Media reported Saturday, citing financial disclosures. Bush was managing partner of the Texas Rangers in 1992 when the team fired Valentine as manager. (AP)



