Norfolk stable owner says man sexually abused horse

“This is my place of business, but I have a larger responsibility to warn the public of a sexual predator. This is a deranged individual that I feel has the potential to do something greater and that far surpasses my business,” she said in a phone interview Saturday.

Hillary Swarr, the owner of Turner Hill Equestrian Stables in Norfolk, said the man entered the stables at about 4:30 a.m. She was notified via an alarm system, she said.

The owner of a horse stable in Norfolk said an unidentified man on Thursday morning broke into her facility and sexually abused a horse, which was captured on a security video.

Photos provided to the Globe by Swarr show what appears to be a young man in the stables.

According to Swarr, the man who appeared to know how to use halters and cross ties. That suggests he is someone who “understands what they’re doing” with horses and could be “in the industry,” she said.

A security camera showed the man using grain to lure a horse to him.

He then allegedly “did sexually abuse the horse,” according to Swarr.

The horse was not injured, but was given a rape kit, similar to one used on humans to collect DNA evidence, by a state registered veterinarian, she said.

In a statement provided by Swarr, the horse’s owner said she questions why the individual chose her horse for “this grotesque act.”

But, she added, “she is empowered to support her fellow barn members and both horses and people alike in the greater Massachusetts equestrian community.”

The owner also thanked the staff at the stables and local police for investigating.

The owner is “proud of these amazing women at the barn and members of the police force who are coming together to ensure everyone’s safety,” according to the statement. “If it weren’t for good surveillance, we’d never know about this. No one should experience sexual assault, and we will find this individual and bring him to justice.”

Police are investigating the incident, Swarr said, and have been “very diligent.” Norfolk police did not immediately respond to a request for further information on the incident Saturday evening.

Under Massachusetts law, sexual contact between humans and an animal is a felony punishable by up to seven years in state prison, or up to 2 1/2 years in a house of correction, or a $5,000 fine, or a combination of imprisonment and a fine.

Swarr, who said she “was devastated” and “felt violated” by the alleged assault. She wants the suspect to be found to keep those who live in the area and use the stables safe.

“To have someone like that roaming nearby a quiet area is very concerning to me,” Swarr said, adding that families and children regularly use the stable’s facilities. “It is a reminder of how much more aware we need to be of our surroundings and those who we surround ourselves with.”

“The biggest thing is spreading the word and to try and find an ID on the individual,” she said.

