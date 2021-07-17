Red tide closes most of Massachusetts coast for shellfishing

Elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poison, also known as red tide, has made the taking, selling, possession or consumption of shellfish unsafe, according to the release.

The harvest of all bivalve shellfish, including clams, oysters, mussels and scallops, and carnivorous snails was banned Friday until further notice, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries said in a release.

A toxic red tide has led to a shellfishing ban along most of the Massachusetts coast, causing another disruption in the state’s seafood market following several back-to-back rain closures, according to state officials.

More than two dozen seaside cities and towns reaching from the New Hampshire border to Plymouth have been affected.

Red tide, which is a harmful algae bloom, produces chemicals in the water that can sicken or kill marine life, Gloucester Shellfish Warden Peter Seminara said in a phone interview. When the algae is ingested by shellfish, it concentrates a toxin in them, Seminara said.

The ban on shellfishing will negatively affect the market for the seafood, he said, as it follows at least three consecutive rain closures since the beginning of July, he said.

Prices are already fairly high, and the market is starting to experience shortages, Seminara said. Commercial clammers could be out of work for up to 12 weeks, he said.

“We are going to test again Monday, but are probably looking at least a couple weeks closure in Gloucester,” he said. “We just want to remind people that are visiting beaches not to take any shellfish because there is potential for serious illness.”

