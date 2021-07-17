Search underway for possible missing person in Boston Harbor after boating incident

The search for a possible missing person in Boston Harbor is underway after a boat with eight people hit a buoy causing everyone aboard to enter the water, officials said.
According to the US Coast Guard, at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a center console boat hit a “day marker” causing all eight people “to enter the water.” Seven people were rescued, while one person is still unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said in a tweet at about 5:30 a.m.
The search is being conducted by the Coast Guard along with multiple local agencies, the Coast Guard said.
Breaking: multiple rescues underway for a boat accident in Boston Harbor. At least 5 people were in the water and were pulled out with varying injuries. @USCGNortheast and @BostonFire divers going to look for at least one missing victim. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/OBNIrBQZFA— Peter Eliopoulos (@petereliopoulos) July 17, 2021
