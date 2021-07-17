Search underway for possible missing person in Boston Harbor after boating incident

The search for a possible missing person in Boston Harbor is underway after a boat with eight people hit a buoy causing everyone aboard to enter the water, officials said.

According to the US Coast Guard, at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a center console boat hit a “day marker” causing all eight people “to enter the water.” Seven people were rescued, while one person is still unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said in a tweet at about 5:30 a.m.

The search is being conducted by the Coast Guard along with multiple local agencies, the Coast Guard said.