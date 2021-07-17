fb-pixel Skip to main content

Search underway for possible missing person in Boston Harbor after boating incident

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated July 17, 2021, 14 minutes ago

The search for a possible missing person in Boston Harbor is underway after a boat with eight people hit a buoy causing everyone aboard to enter the water, officials said.

According to the US Coast Guard, at around 3 a.m. on Saturday, a center console boat hit a “day marker” causing all eight people “to enter the water.” Seven people were rescued, while one person is still unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said in a tweet at about 5:30 a.m.

The search is being conducted by the Coast Guard along with multiple local agencies, the Coast Guard said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

