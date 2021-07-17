Thunderstorms begin to ease in Mass., but flood warnings remain with rainfall expected overnight

A sunny day in Boston turned to rain and thunderstorms in the evening as the National Weather Service issued warnings for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding in some areas of the state.
The storms had begun to calm by about 7 p.m. but heavy rainfall is expected to continue overnight with the possibility of flooding in parts of central and eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
“The severe threat has diminished across Southern New England with the main threat this evening being heavy rain and localized flash flooding,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “Stay alert and remember to always turn around, don’t drown!”
Worcester, Oxford and Charlton are under a flash flood warning until about 8 p.m., according to the weather service. Holyoke, Wilbraham and Ludlow are also under a flash flood warning set to lift at 8:45 p.m.
Flash Flood Warning continues for Worcester MA, Oxford MA, Charlton MA until 8:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/N24fisYEwj— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2021
In Rhode Island, a flash flood warning is in place for Providence, Warwick and Cranston until 8:45 p.m.
Forecasters warned drivers and pedestrians to avoid flooded areas and seek higher ground.
Much of the northeast was under a severe thunderstorm warning throughout Saturday until 11 p.m., from as far as northern Virginia up through New York and into western Massachusetts, including Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden counties. Forecasters predicted the storms could bring hail up to the size of a quarter and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of CT, DE, DC, MD, MA, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/lXiDySyS8I— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) July 17, 2021
The storms brought loud claps of thunder and fierce lightning through several communities and caused some damage. In Duxbury, firefighters responded to a home where lightning had struck the chimney causing part of it to crumble.
DXFD on scene of a chimney struck by lightning. Use caution as more storms are forecasted for our area. #DXFD #weather #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/pL43MbYUR1— Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) July 17, 2021
