Thunderstorms begin to ease in Mass., but flood warnings remain with rainfall expected overnight

A sunny day in Boston turned to rain and thunderstorms in the evening as the National Weather Service issued warnings for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding in some areas of the state.

The storms had begun to calm by about 7 p.m. but heavy rainfall is expected to continue overnight with the possibility of flooding in parts of central and eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“The severe threat has diminished across Southern New England with the main threat this evening being heavy rain and localized flash flooding,” the National Weather Service said in a tweet. “Stay alert and remember to always turn around, don’t drown!”