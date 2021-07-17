Two sharks spotted off North Beach Island in Chatham

Two sharks were spotted off the coast of Chatham Saturday afternoon, the latest in a string of sightings this weekend off Cape Cod, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app.

The sharks were seen about 100 yards off North Beach Island at 1:26 p.m., according to the app.

Earlier, a receiver also detected the presence of other great white sharks in that area, including James, who swam by at 6:03 a.m. He was also spotted Friday afternoon during one of the conservancy’s eco-trips, the Globe reported.