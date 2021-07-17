Two sharks spotted off North Beach Island in Chatham

Two sharks were spotted off the coast of Chatham Saturday afternoon, the latest in a string of sightings this weekend off Cape Cod, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app.
The sharks were seen about 100 yards off North Beach Island at 1:26 p.m., according to the app.
Earlier, a receiver also detected the presence of other great white sharks in that area, including James, who swam by at 6:03 a.m. He was also spotted Friday afternoon during one of the conservancy’s eco-trips, the Globe reported.
A 12-foot shark was also seen in the surf off Chatham’s South Harbor entrance Friday, and multiple sharks were detected by receivers off Truro and Wellfleet over the last two days.
Advertisement
One shark, named Hilary, was detected shortly before 1 a.m. near Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, the conservancy said.
Hilary was spotted again by 6 a.m. after swimming down to the waters off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, according to the app.
No beaches were closed as a result of the sightings.
Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.