Two women found dead in Tyngsborough home with high carbon monoxide levels

Tyngsborough police are investigating after two women were found dead Saturday morning in their home, which had high levels of carbon monoxide in it, officials said.

The bodies of the two women — a 38-year-old and a 91-year-old — were found by first responders after they received a report of two unresponsive people inside the home on Mascuppic Trail around 10:45 a.m., Tyngsborough Police Chief Richard D. Howe said in a statement.

When Tyngsborough firefighters arrived at the home, they were alerted to “dangerous” levels of carbon monoxide by “specialized devices.”