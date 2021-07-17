Weymouth woman dead after hit-and-run, police say

A 61-year-old woman was found dead early Saturday morning in Weymouth after a hit-and-run crash and police are asking for the public’s help in finding more information, officials said.

The Weymouth woman, whose identity was withheld by police pending family notification, was struck by a motor vehicle while walking in the area of Pleasant and Ralph Talbot streets, Weymouth police said in a Facebook post.

She was found lying on a sidewalk at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday by a police officer on patrol, who “immediately attempted life saving efforts,” police said.