Weymouth woman dead after hit-and-run, police say

A 61-year-old woman was found dead early Saturday morning in Weymouth after a hit-and-run crash and police are asking for the public’s help in finding more information, officials said.
The Weymouth woman, whose identity was withheld by police pending family notification, was struck by a motor vehicle while walking in the area of Pleasant and Ralph Talbot streets, Weymouth police said in a Facebook post.
She was found lying on a sidewalk at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday by a police officer on patrol, who “immediately attempted life saving efforts,” police said.
“We are urging the operator to do the right thing and turn themselves in at the Weymouth Police Department,” police said.
Advertisement
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Weymouth police Officer Michael Egan at 781-335-1212.
No further information was immediately available.
PRESS RELEASE- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE FATAL HIT AND RUN PEDESTRIAN CRASH WEYMOUTH, MA (July 17, 2021): A 61-year-old...Posted by Weymouth Police Department on Saturday, July 17, 2021
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.